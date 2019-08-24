College Football Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson Headline Favorites

The 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals are on December 28 from the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl outside Phoenix. Should we go ahead and put two SEC teams in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons?

The SEC is the only conference to get two teams into the same College Football Playoff, doing so following the 2017 regular season when Alabama and Georgia made it – partly because they didn’t play each other in the regular season. The Tide would beat the Dawgs in overtime in the national title game.

There’s no question that the SEC is college football’s top league entering 2019 because there are four schools in the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida. The Tide are +225 co-favorites on the odds to win the national championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com along with No. 1 Clemson, which handed Nick Saban his worst loss as Alabama coach in last year’s title game.

Obviously, the problem with projecting two SEC teams into the semifinals is they beat each other up in the regular season. Alabama plays just LSU among the four listed above, but the Tide then would likely run into either Georgia or Florida in the SEC title game. LSU does play Florida in the regular season. Of course, the Gators and Dawgs play each other in the SEC East annually, but Georgia does avoid both Bama and LSU. UGA is a +650 third-favorite at betting sites to win it all on January 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Clemson appears to have a clear path back to the playoff considering the ACC has just one other ranked team: No. 22 Syracuse. No question that Clemson, barring major injury, should be heavily favored in every game. The Tigers lost a ton of starters off their terrific defense but bring back probably the best collection of offensive skill position talent in the country, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State lost only one game in 2018 but missed out on a playoff berth and has lost coach Urban Meyer to retirement and star quarterback Dwayne Haskins to the NFL. Still, the Buckeyes simply reload and are +1000 fourth-favorites to win a national title. OSU is the only school other than Alabama or Clemson to win a title in the CFP era, doing so the first season (2014). Rival Michigan is +1400 and those schools per usual close the regular season against one another, this year in Ann Arbor.

