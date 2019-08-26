Indianapolis Colts Still Believe Andrew Luck Could Return to Play

Could Andrew Luck unretire and come back to the Indianapolis Colts?

According to team owner Jim Irsay, it’s a possibility. Not long after the Colts and the rest of the football world were shocked by the 29-year-old’s sudden retirement on Saturday, Irsay commented on his franchise quarterback’s retirement — while also concluding his thought by saying that he believes Luck could return to the playing field.

Via Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“You know, I don’t rule it out,” Irsay said. “Because as quickly as this thing sort of descended on us, and as mysterious as it was coming upon us, it could leave the same way.”

While Irsay is optimistic that Luck — who had started for the Colts since his rookie season in 2012 — will return, the quarterback himself doesn’t sound too optimistic. He largely ruled out a possible return during his retirement press conference.

“I can’t see the future,” Luck said. “But I very clearly in my mind see that I won’t.”

The most telling quote from Luck’s conference was this one, where he discussed not wanting to go into work dreading his job, via Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

“Over the past week I’ve been thinking, am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward this game? Or spite toward coming into this building? All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates,” he said. “Physically it has taken its toll over the last four years, that’s why I’m here — and the mental and emotional toll as well.”

The Colts were coming off of a bounce-back 2018 season, largely due to the comeback efforts of Luck. The veteran QB had returned from a debilitating shoulder injury that sidelined him the entirety of the 2017 season to lead Indianapolis to a 10-6 record — while also winning Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Despite undergoing surgeries and therapy overseas and a year-long absence, Luck returned to Pro Bowl form, notching his fourth Pro Bowl appearance while leading the Colts to an upset victory over the AFC South Champion Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Luck finished the season with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes with 430 completions and a 98.7 quarterback rating.

Colts Fans Not Happy About Andrew Luck’s Retirement

The quarterback’s abrupt retirement — which no one saw coming, not even the organization — led to fans booing Luck as he exited the field during the team’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Andrew Luck gets booed walking off the field as fans learn about his reported retirement (via @RichNye13, h/t @brgridiron)pic.twitter.com/vbks2IIUe9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2019

Colts’ Starting Quarterback Now Jacoby Brissett

With Luck now out of the picture, the Colts have to reshuffle rather quickly — which likely led to the fan’s resentment at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Jacoby Brissett will take over the starting job and luckily for Indianapolis, he has experience starting for the team. Brissett was the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2017 — when Luck was sidelined the entire season due to injury.

Brissett looked solid as the starting quarterback, throwing just seven interceptions while running for 260 yards in 2017. The Colts are also expected to sign a veteran quarterback to back up Brissett, as confirmed by The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

I would be stunned if the Colts aren’t already working feverishly to make a quarterback move of some kind. Their options are limited, but they need a veteran backup behind Brissett. Asked Chris Ballard this last night and it was clear he knows what needs to be done. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 25, 2019

While Irsay will continue to hold out hope that Luck will make up his mind and return to the field, the franchise quarterback is now none other than Brissett.

