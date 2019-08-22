Cowboys Extend Massive Contract Offer to Ezekiel Elliott [Report]

The Dallas Cowboys are amongst contract negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott heading deep into the NFL preseason. The newest offer from the team would make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the league, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

Top-Paid Running Backs

If this report holds true and the offer is accepted, Ezekiel Elliott would make more money than New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, who currently holds the number-two spot on the list of top-paid running backs.

Despite an offer to be paid as the NFL’s second highest-paid running back, Elliott was earlier reported to have hopes of eclipsing Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s four-year, $57.5M deal, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

On Ezekiel Elliott and the #Cowboys, I'm told the extension Elliott is looking for would exceed Todd Gurley's four-year $57.5 million deal. Which means Dallas could eventually have 3 players (including QB Dak Prescott & WR Amari Cooper) among the top 3 salaries at their position. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 26, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith Inks Deal, Completes Incredible Comeback