Cowboys Extend Massive Contract Offer to Ezekiel Elliott [Report]

The Dallas Cowboys are amongst contract negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott heading deep into the NFL preseason. The newest offer from the team would make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the league, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Top-Paid Running Backs
If this report holds true and the offer is accepted, Ezekiel Elliott would make more money than New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, who currently holds the number-two spot on the list of top-paid running backs.
Despite an offer to be paid as the NFL’s second highest-paid running back, Elliott was earlier reported to have hopes of eclipsing Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s four-year, $57.5M deal, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.
