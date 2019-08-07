Head Coach Jason Garrett Announces Inactive Player for Cowboys’ First Preseason Game

Head coach Jason Garrett announces the Dallas Cowboys will not have guard Zack Martin against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Garrett addressed the media on Wednesday, answering questions about wide receiver Amari Cooper’s practice status too.

Over the last week, Martin has been dealing with a back injury. Unfortunately for Martin and the Cowboys, he will be out for this week’s game. It is the team’s first preseason game so they remain patient with Martin. His health is a major concern for the offense and is a proven player. This seems precautionary as the extra work is unneeded for the veteran this early in the preseason.

Garrett also announced that Cooper will not participate in the team’s next practice. A timetable for his return should be revealed soon.

