Dak Prescott Ends Press Conference Following Ezekiel Elliott Question

Dak Prescott was not in the mood to discuss non-football-related matters Saturday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback held his postgame press conference, as usual, after the team blew out the Houston Texans, 34-0, in the regular season dress rehearsal … until a reporter asked about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s month-long-and-counting holdout.

Then Dak exited stage left.

“Dak Prescott was asked near the end of his news conference if he reaches out to Ezekiel Elliott about his holdout as the season draws near. Dak looks at Cowboys PR director Rich Dalrymple: ‘You ready to go, Rich?'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted, noting that Prescott left at this moment.



Prescott facilitated a scoring drive on his lone offensive series against the Texans, hitting wide receiver Michael Gallup for a 13-yard touchdown, giving Dallas a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Prescott, who’s angling to become the highest-paid QB in NFL history, won’t play in next week’s exhibition finale. He closes his summer having gone 11-for-14 for 119 yards and one TD.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intimated after the game that Prescott deserves his desired riches — supposedly north of $40 million annually.

“A real question a lot of people questioned is whether Dak was one of those guys that needed to be in the top tier,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

“I never questioned that. That’s what this showing here is. I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s in the top level of the paid quarterbacks. There is no question in my mind.”

A “Bum” Move?

Some Dallas fans weren’t crazy about Prescott opting to walk off rather than field his millionth Zeke query. It adds fuel to the fire for those who don’t believe the 26-year-old’s worth the (figurative) Brink’s truck he’s demanding, that he hasn’t established himself enough through three seasons to warrant such a massive payday.

This line of thinking echoes that of NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who’s currently training Elliott in Cabo, and who now-infamously predicted Prescott will be a “bum” after getting his new deal.

“He will be,” Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week. “Once they give him that kind of money. Based on his work. Yeah. He’ll be a bum.”

Dak Gushes About Andrew Luck

Like many NFL players, Prescott couldn’t believe his ears upon learning that Colts QB Andrew Luck decided to retire. Although he didn’t give a Jerry Jones-level soundbite, the Cowboys’ star passer lobbed massive, genuine respect in Luck’s direction, justifying arguably the biggest bombshell since Barry Sanders.

“I mean helluva a player, helluva player,” he said Saturday, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Helluva guy the little bit I know of him being able to talk to him before a game and sharing a little bit of things. Respect him so, so much on the field, off the field. So that’s his decision. Everybody’s entitled to that. I don’t think that it’s fair for any of us to make any opinions about what he has going on. So respect his decision, wish him the best, just know that he was one of my favorite players to watch around the league and learn little things from. Hate to see a great player like that leave the game, but like I said don’t know the details, don’t want to speak on that. I’m not entitled to an opinion on that.”

