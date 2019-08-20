Drew Lock to Miss ‘Some Time’ With Throwing-Hand Injury [Report]

The good news for Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock? X-rays taken following Monday’s loss to the San Francisco showed no broken bones in his right (throwing) hand.

The bad news? An MRI revealed a “bad” thumb sprain that will knock Lock out for “some time,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who added that Denver’s second-round pick is expected to avoid surgery.

However, a source tells 9News’ Mike Klis that Lock’s rehab will “extend into the regular season,” forcing the Broncos to re-think their QB depth chart for the 53-man roster, which will be finalized no later than Aug. 31.

Lock injured his thumb in the second quarter of the exhibition tilt, after he was sacked and landed on his hand. Replay caught Lock flexing the hand, in obvious discomfort, as he walked off the field. He was examined on the sideline by the team’s medical staff, who initially deemed the injury “mild,” per head coach Vic Fangio.

“Just got a little pressure on that play and rolled out just trying to get out of the pocket,” Lock explained. “High stepped through the first one, I felt like I was high enough out of the pocket enough to burn it and not get an intentional grounding call. I went to go do it but got tripped up and right as I was going to throw, and as the ball is coming out I landed on my thumb. I’ve jammed my thumb playing basketball 1,000 times. It kind of felt like a jammed thumb and they just wanted to check it out.”

The second passer to enter, following Joe Flacco, Lock finished the game having completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards. He was replaced under center by Kevin Hogan, who went five-for-15 for 40 yards and an interception, scoring on a 24-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Lock’s Performance

For the second straight week, Lock took forward steps in his ongoing development, standing confident in the pocket while getting rid of the ball quicker than in previous appearances. He was comfortable during a series behind the Broncos’ first-string offensive line but forced to scramble for his life once the second- and third-string units hit the grass.

His injury was a direct byproduct of the porous protection, as was his troubling tendency to throw off his back foot. Still, there were encouraging glimpses, more pros than cons that his coaches took from this outing.

“I thought Drew showed some flashes of improvement, made some nice throws, moved around well, but I’m sure it wasn’t perfect,” Fangio said. “Again, he’s improving and that’s what we’re looking for right now.”

Quarterback Decisions

This puts a dent in Lock’s short-term goal of becoming Flacco’s direct backup for 2019. Denver cannot risk an injured Lock and severely inexperienced Brett Rypien as the lone reserves, so Hogan — who many thought deserved his walking papers — could live to fight another few months.

Interestingly, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said Friday the battle for No. 2 duties “absolutely” remains ongoing, that “we’ve had a plan from day one from training camp and we’re executing it.”

Unless the club signs an outside signal-caller, they should carry three into the regular season — Flacco, Hogan, Lock — with Rypien likely headed to the practice squad. This was always the plan. What wasn’t? To still have a journeyman stationed behind the locked-in starter.

“We are all hoping that Drew is fine and going to be back tomorrow or as soon as possible. It is just the next guy up,” Hogan said. “We feel like we have a lot of talent in the room and any one of us can go out and make plays. We are all rooting for each other and pulling for each other when we are out there.”

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter @KelbermanNFL