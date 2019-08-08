Duke Johnson’s Fantasy Value With Texans After Trade

Duke Johnson has been traded to the Houston Texans as the running back leaves a crowded Cleveland Browns running back room for a boost in fantasy football value. Lamar Miller is still expected to be the lead back in Houston, but the Texans traded for Johnson for a reason.

Houston has clearly not been happy with their running back production as the release of D’Onta Foreman shows. Miller has done just enough to hang onto the starting role, but Johnson could compete for the gig. Miller has rushed for more than 1,000 yards just once during his three seasons with the Texans.

Even if Johnson does not get the starting role, the running back is expected to have a role in the passing game where he was most effective in Cleveland. Prior to the trade, Johnson had an ADP of 165 which put him on the border of going undrafted in some leagues, per Fantasy Pros. You can expect Johnson to see a boosted ADP thanks to moving into a more defined role with the Texans. Miller is far from a lock to start for Houston, giving Johnson a bit of upside for a late-round flyer.