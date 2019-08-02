Donovan McNabb Shouts Out Rodney Harrison, Andy Reid Talks Hall of Fame

Andy Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 years and failed to win a Super Bowl. He drafted Donovan McNabb in 1999 and coached him in Philadelphia for 11 years before he traded him to Washington and eventually moved on.

It was a love fest, albeit one that resulted in zero rings. There is no one in the NFL — maybe in the world — more qualified to evaluate McNabb’s credentials for the Pro Football Hall of Fame than Reid. Evidently, the former Eagles coach feels McNabb deserves a coveted Gold Jacket after all.

“Listen, I’m his biggest fan. I was there. I know he belongs there,” Reid said. “You talk about the great players in the National Football League? Five championship games, a Super Bowl? All those things? Good football player. Great football player, and did some things that weren’t being done at that particular time in a lot of areas. I think the world of him.”

Andy Reid says Donovan McNabb belongs in the Hall Of Fame. pic.twitter.com/J17R6UgPRV — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 31, 2019

The McNabb Hall-of-Fame debate will long been argued in Philadelphia and beyond. He’ll forever have his harsh critics and strong supporters, much like Reid. For what it’s worth he did lead the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, as his former coach stated. Of course, those appearances resulted in zero rings.

Donovan McNabb Shouts Out Rodney Harrison

Meanwhile, McNabb wasn’t commenting on Reid’s strong endorsement but he did send a heartfelt congratulations to Rodney Harrison for qualifying for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Harrison will be inducted this weekend and given a well-deserved Gold Jacket after a stellar 15-year career.

Harrison did his best work in New England for nine seasons where he starred as a safety for the Patriots — and, perhaps ironically, intercepted McNabb twice in the 2004 Super Bowl, his only appearance in the big game. The former Eagles quarterback was quick to forget that crushing loss.

Congratulations to my boy @Rodney_Harrison . Well deserved my brother. https://t.co/QQNAMOAGoA — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) July 29, 2019

McNabb Believes He Belongs in Football Hall of Fame

Back in June, McNabb made headlines when he told TMZ Sports he thought he deserved to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He argued that his numbers are better than those of former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

“My numbers are better than Troy Aikman,” McNabb told TMZ Sports. “I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves.”

His numbers are better than Aikman: McNabb has 4,334 more passing yards (37,276) and 69 additional passing touchdowns (234). Of course, that doesn’t take into account Aikman’s three Super Bowl rings. The former Eagles quarterback never got to raise the Lombardi Trophy, falling short (and puking) in his only appearance. However, he did lead the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games.

“When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it,” McNabb said. “‘Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?’ But, people don’t realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It’s tough.”

