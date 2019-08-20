NFL Writer Hints Daniel Jones is Better than Carson Wentz

The New York Giants were lambasted by anyone with a pulse after drafting Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. From sea to shining sea, GM Dave Gettleman instantly became a national punchline. Now a New Jersey-based football writer is pulling a reverse course.

Matt Lombardo, who covers the Giants for NJ Advance Media, opined Tuesday that he believes Jones has the early edge over Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He bestowed the catchy “Danny Dimes” nickname on Jones and cited his superior arm talent and less-riddled injury history as the two main reasons why he might end up being better than Wentz. It’s a bold assessment, but one that might hold merit. Lombardo actually covered the Eagles in 2016 when Wentz was a rookie.

The article is an eye-opening read. Here are some highlights, per NJ.com:

I believe that Jones has two advantages over where his rival down the New Jersey Turnpike began his career: He has more arm talent, and he’s fully healthy. In a lot of ways, these are two similar quarterbacks, with what I believe to be lofty career ceilings. Wentz’s footwork and general throwing motion were minor concerns during a rookie season in which he set the Eagles’ franchise record for passing attempts by a rookie with 607 and finished with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He seemed to battle through arm issues as a rookie, and had a noticeably tired arm by the end of the season. Meanwhile, anyone who has watched the Giants’ first two preseason games has seen how easily Jones can drop a pass into a tight window, but what is most impressive is that he is doing so with relative ease on deep passes.

When healthy, I believe Carson Wentz is a top 5 QB in the #NFL. Watching Daniel Jones as a rookie, I think #DannyDimes has two advantages over the #Eagles’ franchise QB already. #Giants https://t.co/qikPiF5wUc — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 20, 2019

If the name Lombardo sounds familiar to Eagles fans, it should. Ex-NFL GM Mike Lombardi infamously said that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was “less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen” prior to the Super Bowl season. Not the same person, but only one letter away.

Richard Rodgers Carted Off the Practice Field

On Monday afternoon, Eagles third-string tight end Richard Rodgers was carted off the field with an apparent calf injury. The 27-year-old came down awkwardly while trying to make a catch during team drills. Rodgers threw his helmet down in frustration and was in tears before head coach Doug Pederson came over to console him. The veteran had been battling a nagging foot injury throughout training camp and in the preseason.

TE Richard Rodgers carted off after injuring a foot/leg on a reception. He had missed most of camp with injury, came back to play today and got hurt again. Head wrapped in towel as he was carted off. I can’t see this having a happy ending. #Eagles. — Nick Fierro (@NickFierro) August 19, 2019

With Rodgers out, the competition for the third tight-end spot will be between Will Tye, Joshua Perkins and Alex Ellis. Perkins appears to be the front-runner in that ongoing battle right now.

“I think Josh is having a steady camp. He’s doing some nice things and there are some things that we know he still needs to improve on,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh told reporters. “He’s focused on those, and certainly comes out here and works really hard and shows up.”

Rodgers had been a longshot to make the final 53-man roster and the injury should seal his fate. He has played five seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Packers, and recorded 121 receptions for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns.

