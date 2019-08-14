Eagles’ Carson Wentz Not Eating Pizza on New Diet Plan

Pizza. It’s everyone’s favorite fast food, especially during a lazy night on the couch. Especially with a cold pint of beer. For Carson Wentz, it’s a meal he hasn’t enjoyed in almost seven months.

Wentz, who revealed a new diet and lifestyle plan back in May, admitted Tuesday that he had cut pizza out of his diet in an effort to stay healthy. It’s been about six or seven months since the Eagles quarterback ingested a slice. Wentz had been pretty vague about exactly what foods were a part of his new nutrition plan, but he finally gave up the goods and specifically named pizza as a non-starter.

“I mean, pizza’s one of the biggest,” Wentz told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Trying to avoid pizza. You know … that’s the thing you do when you hang out with the guys, you order pizza. So trying to find pizza substitutes has not quite been as successful as I would have hoped.”

Pizza substitutes, huh? Not going to touch that one. It definitely means nothing from Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown or Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia. And that’s a crying shame. Wentz is still in search of a cheesy alternative.

“Not real pizza,” he said. “It’s been about six, seven months now. Trying to find different substitutes and everything.”

Want to know how badly Carson Wentz wants to succeed this year? He gave up pizza🍕.

That's for you, Eagles fans. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/mgtV7uvqHC — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) August 14, 2019

If Wentz leads the Eagles to another Super Bowl victory in February, one fan has already promised to hand-deliver him a pizza of his choosing. It’s probably going to be a trend around the Philadelphia region.

.@cj_wentz Take my word, after we win this Super Bowl, I will personally hand deliver you any pizza you would like in all of Philadephia. Save the tweet, remember it, wait for the pizza. Sgo Birds 🦅🍕 — Campy (@BelltowerJr54) August 14, 2019

Wentz Probably Not Starting Thursday

Doug Pederson won’t come out and say it, but it’s obvious Carson Wentz won’t be playing Thursday for the Eagles’ second preseason. Pederson has been keeping his cards close to the vest — as the stoic head coach always does — but it would be a shock to see Wentz on the field.

The bigger question may be: will the Eagles play any of their starters?

“You know what, we’re still working through that,” Pederson told reporters Tuesday. “The coordinators have the play-time charts. We’ll put that together and discuss that later tonight probably.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already ruled out their starting quarterback, Nick Foles, for Thursday’s game. Another reason to believe Wentz won’t suit up for the Eagles. Pederson said he’s seen enough out of Wentz this summer to start him Week 1 with no preseason games under his belt. Wentz’s timing and rhythm with his receivers has been getting better every day in practice.

“I try to make the way the practices are set up in training camp as hard as they can be in camp and not just for him, but for everybody and we’ve seen a lot of good things. He’s progressing and getting better every single day,” Pederson said of Wentz. “The timing and rhythm with his receivers is getting better and it’s still kind of up to me to play anybody the rest of the way, but getting a lot of great work in these practices.”

