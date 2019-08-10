Eagles Coach Offers Interesting Opinion on Signing Colin Kaepernick

Would the Philadelphia Eagles Sign Colin Kaepernick? With Nate Sudfeld out for likely six to eight weeks, the team is in dire need of a backup quarterback.

Head coach Doug Pederson has repeatedly said the Eagles are moving ahead with Cody Kessler until Sudfeld returns. However, the fourth-year quarterback hasn’t had much success in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kaepernick wants to come back and play, plus he once led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl.

Eagles quarterback coach Press Taylor was asked a direct question about signing Kaepernick and had an interesting response.

“I don’t know if I can speak to Colin Kaepernick as a quarterback right now. I’m more focused on the guys we have in the building right now,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that any possible move to ink Kaepernick would have to start with an evaluation process. And the Eagles aren’t there yet.

“Again, I couldn’t say I have evaluated his film recently and I’m just continuing to focus on the guys we have here,” Taylor said.

Should the Eagles add Colin Kaepernick? Eagles QB coach Press Taylor is asked about that today @6abc #Eagles #ColinKaepernick pic.twitter.com/WwzGS2KP1M — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2019

Kaepernick Makes Pitch for NFL Return

Kaepernick put the internet — and the entire football world — on notice Wednesday when he posted a video on social media. In it, he stated he had been denied work for “889 days” and proved he was still in great shape by showing an intense workout regimen which included him lifting weights, doing pullups and pulldowns and stretching with headphones on. Kaepernick starts his workouts at 5 a.m. and does them five days a week, per his post.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick, of course, sued the NFL for collusion and won after teams refused to sign the free agent following the controversy surrounding his decision to kneel during the playing of the national anthem. The 49ers threatened to release the quarterback in 2017, but Kaepernick chose to opt-out of his contract instead. San Francisco general manager John Lynch later confirmed (via Pro Football Talk) that the 49ers had intended to part ways with him either way.

“I think we’ve been very upfront with it. Yes, he was not going to be here under the construct of his contract,” Lynch said. “We gave him the option, ‘You can opt out, we can release you, whatever.’ And he chose to opt-out, but that was just a formality.”