LOOK: DeSean Jackson Posts Cryptic Photo of Broken Finger

The wild rumors of DeSean Jackson breaking his left ring finger have been confirmed. The Eagles receiver posted a picture on Instagram Wednesday showing a blue splint on the injured finger, accompanied with an inspirational message.

Jackson, who returned to the Eagles this offseason after a five-year exile, didn’t say how much or if he would miss any time because of the ailment. The immediate reports were it wouldn’t affect his status for Week 1. Now there is a cautious level of concern. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the broken finger would take roughly three to four weeks to fully heal. The 32-year-old was fitted for a custom splint and would make a final decision based on his comfort level.

Source: Re: #Eagles WR Desean Jackson fractured ring finger, Jackson was told it is a 3-4 wk injury. He's scheduled to try out a custom splint tomorrow, at this time. I'm told, he's not sure what his comfort will be playing w/it, will determine later if he'll play b4 fully healed — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2019

On Wednesday, Jackson posted an upbeat photo with his arms outstretched and the motivational caption: “Regardless of the circumstances I rise above it all.” The fleet-footed receiver remains one of the fastest deep threats in the NFL and was being counted on mightily to help stretch the field in the Eagles’ dynamic aerial attack. If he can’t suit up for the season opener, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would draw the start.

Jackson has 589 receptions for 10,261 receiving yards in 153 career games, with 53 touchdowns and an insane 17.4 yards per catch. He led all receivers in yards per reception in 2018 at 18.9 despite playing in just 12 games.

DeSean Jackson & Eagles Got Some ‘Dope Stuff’

It’s safe to say that DeSean Jackson has never played with a quarterback of Carson Wentz’s caliber, save maybe Donovan McNabb. That’s another argument for another day. Jackson was expected to be a huge part of the Eagles’ high-octane offense in 2019, so any inkling of a lingering injury is troublesome.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, there was some fear in the building when they first learned of Jackson’s broken finger. However, that seems to have subsided and the fact that the injury is on his non-dominant hand certainly has everyone breathing a little easier.

DeSean Jackson expected to see a hand specialist Wed. to be on safe side, a source said. There’s confidence in building he’ll play Week 1. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 27, 2019

Jackson has been one of the most vocal about the potential of the offense. While he has stopped short of buying into the Super Bowl hype, the confident receiver did let it slip that head coach Doug Pederson has some tricks up his sleeves. Jackson referred to it as “some dope stuff.”

“We got some dope stuff in this year,” Jackson told NBC Sports. “It’s going to be great. The kind of stuff (Pederson) has up his sleeve for this offense, man, it’s unbelievable.”

Carson Wentz confirmed the excitement, adding that Jackson is a better pass-catcher than everyone thinks.

“His ability to do things with the ball after the catch, underneath routes, crossing routes,” Wentz told NBC Sports. “(He’s) a lot better route runner than people give him credit for.”