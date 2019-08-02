Report: Eagles Lose Young Cornerback Possibly Until November

The first bad news of the 2019 season has hit home for the Philadelphia Eagles. Promising young cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc will be sidelined potentially until November as he recovers from a Lisfranc sprain, according to NBC Sports’ Derrick Gunn. LeBlanc was mysteriously absent at practice earlier this week before Eagles defensive coordinator revealed the 25-year-old had a foot injury. It appears the ailment is a lot worse than the initial prognosis.

Gunn cited sources and explained the injury may even be season-ending, depending on the severity of it:

Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc has a Lisfranc sprain, according to league sources. It’s the same type of injury Jalen Mills suffered in 2018, which required season-ending surgery. In LeBlanc’s case, he will not require surgery. The Eagles are hoping to have LeBlanc back by mid-to-late September, but because every player heals differently, there’s a possibility he could be out until November.

Here's the latest on CB Cre'von LeBlanchttps://t.co/0mAVGE2ILt — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) August 2, 2019

LeBlanc hasn’t been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list because he already participated in one training camp practice. The team will have to carry the injured cornerback on the 53-man roster unless they want to place him on injured reserve. The news shouldn’t comes as a complete shock to those paying attention to the Eagles. They recently added veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to the roster to add depth.