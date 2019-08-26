Eagles Offensive Line ‘Ass Naked’ in ESPN Body Issue

Brandon Brooks couldn’t keep a straight face. Reporters were pelting him with questions about appearing naked in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue and he kept cracking up. Brooks and offensive linemates Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai bared it all.

The magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6 and it will be the final print edition of the magazine, a publication that has been around for 21 years. Brooks, Johnson, Kelce, Seumalo and Vatai were all joking Monday about getting naked for the cameras. They actually did the photoshoot in a parking lot across the street from the Eagles practice facility, with tall trucks whizzing by and honking at them. It was a unique bonding experience.

“You are in robes so you’re naked but you’re not really naked … but you’re really naked,” said Brooks. “I can’t even keep a straight face. We were ass naked out there.”

Johnson had a similar feeling about the shoot, adding that his wife hasn’t seen the pictures yet.

“She’ll see them soon enough,” said Johnson. “The day that we had out there was funny, a lot of funny stuff out there.”

There was one notable absence, though. Starting left tackle Jason Peters will not be featured in the magazine. The 37-year tends to shy away from the spotlight despite being arguably the best tackle in football. Brooks said “it’s not JP’s thing.”

“I asked him and he said maybe if he was 28 again he’d do it,” Johnson said of Peters. “But not now.”

Malcolm Jenkins Saw the Naked Pictures

Count one guy out for purchasing a copy of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins got a sneak preview of the photos and that was enough for him. There are some things you just can’t unsee, like naked pictures of your 300-pound offensive lineman.

When asked if Jenkins might print them out and jokingly place them around the locker room, he emphatically said: “Hell no!”

“I don’t want to look at it again,” Jenkins said. “It was funny for a glimpse.”

Malcolm Jenkins on most of the #Eagles OLine appearing in ESPN The Body pic.twitter.com/uwmLosK95D — Dave Uram (@MrUram) August 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time Eagles players have appeared in the annual issue that is “dedicated to the power of the athletic form.” Zach Ertz and his wife Julie were featured in the 2017 magazine, but it took some prodding and convincing to make that shoot a reality.

“My wife really wanted to do it. I did not necessarily want to do it,” Ertz told The Inquirer.

Thrilled to take part in @ESPN Magazine Body Issue with my wife! So much fun for us & an honor to be included! https://t.co/qcV1WmFc5c — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 6, 2017

“We were sophomores or juniors in college … It came out and she was like, ‘What do you think about it?’,” Ertz told Les Bowen. “I was like, “I don’t know if I’d really like to do it.’ She was like, ‘I don’t think I would want to do it individually, but if we ever got the opportunity to do it together, I think it would be really cool.’ At the time I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, that’s never going to happen, that opportunity’s never going to come up.'”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target