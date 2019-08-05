Why Ed Reed Would Be a Perfect Fit as a Patriots Coach

The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was laden with talent at defensive back. The New England Patriots both benefited and suffered from the skill at that position.

While Ty Law helped lead the charge towards the first Patriots dynasty, it was Ed Reed who hindered the Patriots’ quest towards another Lombardi Trophy on two occasions. The Baltimore Ravens’ safety was a force who played with a style all his own.

His Hall-of-Fame and Championship pedigree speaks for itself. He has the mentality and knowledge to be a successful coach in the NFL. Reed has expressed interest in a potential job with the Patriots should one arise.

Reed would be a perfect fit in Bill Belichick’s staff, and here’s why.

There’s Mutual Respect

Ed Reed has been vocal about his desire to coach in New England under Bill Belichick, telling the Buffalo News that if he were to go back to coaching, he would love a chance to coach with the Patriots.

In an interview ahead of his induction with Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Reed spoke highly of competing against Belichick and the Patriots, noting how “You always want to play a game and go against the best. You want them to bring out the best in you.”

Moreover, Reed wore a Belichick hoodie while coaching the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game.

Belichick remarked in 2012 how he believed Ed Reed was the best safety he had seen in his NFL coaching career. “It’s just a question of pretty much anything he’s out there for he’s good at,” said Belichick.

The coach even approached Reed to tell him that in-person prior to a game towards the end of his Ravens tenure.

Prior Coaching Experience

Reed has held down one job as an NFL coach before. He was a member of Rex Ryan’s staff for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach. Reed lasted just one year at the position.

His disagreement with some of the other assistant coaches led to his departure. Reed, who was a demonstrative player himself, took issue with coaches doing more yelling and insulting than focusing on helping the players improve.

Reed has coached the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as well so his guidance and ability to help younger players be able to succeed has already been on display.

Belichick’s Coaching Tree

Several of Belichick’s former assistants and even players have gone on to be head coaches after a stint in New England. Most recently, Brian Flores was hired as Miami’s head coach, while Matt Patricia and Mike Vrabel are entering their second year in charge of Detroit and Tennessee, respectively.

Reed is certainly motivated enough to be a future head coach and a perfect path would be under Belichick’s tutelage. The Patriots even called Reed ‘Ed Belichick’ at some points because his knowledge as a player was so advanced.

In addition, Belichick is not averse to hiring former players as coaches with a major responsibility. Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo will serve as the linebackers coach this year and has already been doled some play-calling responsibility in the preseason.

