Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk Wants to Make Ezekiel Elliott Puke [WATCH]

There’s a difference between being in good shape and game shape. That’s something Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk understands, which is why he’s heading to Cabo to help keep disgruntled Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ready for action.

Faulk discussed his relationship with Elliott, which goes back to Zeke’s junior year in high school, and the plan for his time in Cabo while on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

“I’m on my way there. He’s been busting his butt training,” Faulk said. “I got some drills and some stuff I used to do.”

Elliott has been in Cabo for much of his holdout as he seeks a long-term extension from the Cowboys.

“I’ve challenged him with his conditioning and trying to get him closer to football-ready, not just being in good shape,” Faulk said. “So I’m going down to try and make him throw up.”

Eisen set the mark at 1.5 yaks for the training

“I gotta make him throw up,” Faulk said.

Marshall Faulk Says Holdout is Not Ezekiel Elliott’s Fault

Feeding Zeke has been a staple of the Cowboys offense the past three seasons. It’s a large part why the Ohio State product wants a long-term deal before it takes a toll on his body.

Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 rushes — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage. He’s led the league in rushing in two of his three seasons.

Faulk knows something about heavy workloads. The 2000 NFL MVP had four straight seasons with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Faulk ripped the league for the current situation Elliott is in, saying that the fifth year on his contract is unfair just because he was a first-round pick. The Cowboys picked up the option on Zeke earlier this offseason, keeping him at least through 2020.

“There’s a lot to risk on both sides,” Faulk said. “It’s not Zeke’s fault he’s in this situation. There’s something wrong with the system.”

Marshall Faulk Says Dak Prescott Will Be ‘a Bum’ if He Gets Big Payday

Elliott’s holdout was not the only Cowboys issue Faulk weighed in on. He also gave his opinion on quarterback Dak Prescott, who can become a free agent at the end of the season if an extension is not reached.

“I can’t wait to see if they are going to try to reset the market on Dak Prescott or is he just the next man up,” Faulk said.

In his three seasons, Prescott has compiled 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. More importantly, his career regular season record is 32-16.

Faulk thinks all that is great, but believes when Prescott — a former fourth round pick — gets his big payday, he’ll take a step back and not live up to the value.

“Once they give him that kind of money, based on his work, he’ll be a bum,” Faulk said.

Faulk’s non-bum quarterbacks off the top of his head include: Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

