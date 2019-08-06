Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Play for Cowboys Without a New Contract

Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout continues with the latest report indicating the Cowboys running back is prepared to miss games if he does not receive a new contract. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Elliott plans to sit out until a new deal is reached but also noted it is “not likely” that it will stretch into the season.

Representatives for running back Ezekiel Elliott have told Dallas Cowboys that he will not play in the 2019 season without a new contract, a source close to the situation told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Tuesday. The source added that at this time, it is not likely that Elliott’s holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done with the running back before Week 1.

Elliott has not reported to training camp instead opting to train in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico until a new agreement is in place. The Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day until he reports to camp, per ESPN.

The Cowboys Reportedly Have “Generous Offers” Out to Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper & Dak Prescott

Part of the challenge for the Cowboys is the number of players who are part of their young core that are up for a new contract. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys have “generous offers” out to Elliott along with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

Slater noted that the Cowboys offers would put each player among the top five highest-paid at their respective position. Cowboys vice-president Stephen Jones emphasized that the Cowboys do not have plans to be a “market-setter” for any of the three players.

“We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter,” Jones told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter.”

Prescott Noted That “Business Is Business” When Asked About Zeke’s Holdout

Cowboys players have emphasized that they understand the business side of the sport, and Elliott’s holdout is not a distraction for the team. Yet, as Elliott continues to be in Mexico rather than with his Cowboys teammates it is reasonable to think it could have a larger impact on more than just the running back room. Prescott noted over the weekend that the team is able to separate business from their personal relationships.

“Friendship is friendship and business is business,” Prescott explained to ESPN. “You don’t cross those…Obviously we miss the player that he is, but I know that he’s getting better. I know that he’s working on his game. He’s in shape. He’s going to make sure that he comes back and when he’s back on this team he’s a better player than before camp or before the spring. He’s a good friend. Obviously want him out here, but that’s business.”

The good news for Cowboys fans is that Anderson’s latest report emphasized that the holdout is unlikely to stretch into the season. At this point, both sides appear to be using the media to posture during negotiations, but it is understandable for fans to be worried given Le’Veon Bell’s holdout in 2018.