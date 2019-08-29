Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Defending national champion Clemson gets its season underway on Thursday against ACC opponent Georgia Tech, which will look a little different than in year’s past.

The Tigers return quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who took over the starting role in Week 5 last season, guiding a Clemson offense that averaged 45 points per game the rest of the way, including a 44-16 romp over Alabama in the national title game. In his time as QB1 for Clemson last season, Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns.

“I’m still the same person,” Lawrence told the Associated Press. “The only thing that comes from success is having a little bit more confidence.”

The Yellow Jackets are entering a new era under head coach Geoff Collins, formerly of Temple. And Collins’ first test as the skipper at Georgia Tech is a mighty one. Clemson have won 29 of their last 30 home game under Dabo Swinney.

“We don’t really talk about our opponent much,” Collins told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We have a great deal of respect, we understand what a great job they’ve done with players and coaches and recruiting and all those things, but we have to worry about us.”

Odds Shark currently has Clemson installed as a 37-point home favorite — a massive number even for the defending national champs. The over-under is currently floating at 60.5.

Here are somethings to know and advice on who to back in this one.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Preview, Stats & Need to Knows

Long-time Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson retired in the offseason and the Yellow Jackets traditional triple-option offense went with him. Under Collins, Georgia Tech is expected to run more of a traditional, pro-style offense.

Not a ton is known about the specifics of what the Yellow Jackets will run, or the personnel. The Yellow Jackets’ three returning QBs combined for just 17 passes last season.

However, Georgia Tech has made one thing certain — they are not backing down.

“This is a tremendous challenge with these guys coming in No. 1-ranked team, rightfully so, have a lot of skill guys, great QB, great running back a great team,” Georgia Tech defensive lineman Antwan Owens said. “But I feel like we’re up for the challenge. As always, we never back down from anything. We’re going to attack, attack, attack, just like coach Collins says, and it’s going to be a great game.”

A big question for Clemson will be their defensive line, which was the fiercest in college football a season ago with Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence. All three went in the first-round of this year’s NFL draft.

Clemson has won the last four in a row against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Pick & Prediction

Listen, 37 is a big number to cover — even for the defending national champs. But Georgia Tech will find itself buried under a mountain of points early as the top-ranked Tigers look start their year out on the right foot and set the tone for the season. Anyone having second thoughts about that should close their eyes and visualize the national championship game against Alabama, where Swinney’s crew looked absolutely unstoppable.

While Clemson needs to replace some production on the defensive side of the ball, the Yellow Jackets will be lucky to find the end zone as it looks to get its new offense clicking.

This will be a route — take the Tigers.

Pick: Clemson -37

Over-under: Over 60.5

Score prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 7