Geronimo Allison Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Packers WR

Geronimo Allison chose to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

Three years into his NFL career, the injury-battered wide receiver inked a one-year, $2.8 million deal — with a $750,000 signing bonus — back in March rather than test his luck with any restricted free agent offer sheets. All without him ever playing a complete, 16-game season.

Now, with his fourth year less than two weeks away, the time seems to be now for the veteran wideout out of the University of Illinois — and yes, aside from Davante Adams, Allison is a veteran on a Packers roster dotted with rookies and second-years.

Then again, it was looking that way last season for Allison before an injury ended his year after just five games, and that makes his fantasy football outlook a little more questionable than some of the others on the board.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Geronimo Allison Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

Allison has struggled to stay healthy through his first three seasons in Green Bay after a standout career with the Fighting Illini, but nothing in 2019 has yet to suggest the lanky wide receiver is anything but 100 percent coming into the season.

An offseason coaching change — well, technically a late-season move when Mike McCarthy was fired last December — has lit a fresh fire beneath the Packers after slipping beneath both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings last year in the division. The new offensive system favoring play-action passing under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur is a nice fit for quarterback Aaron Rodgers while directing benefitting Allison as one of his top targets.

Allison hauled in 20 passes for 303 yards in just five games last season, averaging 15.2 yards per reception while getting in for a touchdown a career-high two times. Even with top receiver Adams and Valdes-Scantling offering alternative options in the passing game, Allison should see plenty of playing time and looks good for a career season if he can remain healthy.

When to Draft Geronimo Allison in 2019 Fantasy Football

Fantasy Pros ranks Allison in Tier 6 among wide receivers at an average draft position of 45, putting him alongside teammate Valdes-Scantling and a crop of other mid-level WR2 or FLEX options. The Packers wide receivers, though, have something the others are missing: Aaron Rodgers.

DeSean Jackson has a strong quarterback and is the current active NFL leader in yards per catch after a strong season last year for Philadelphia, but most of the other WR2 options have less reliable arms throwing to them, such as Arizona Cardinals aging star Larry Fitzgerald or Sterling Shepard with the New York Giants.

Rodgers has been high on his receiving corps this training camp and has a proven history of turning good receivers into great ones with his MVP-caliber skill set, all of which suits Allison as a multi-year veteran with the Packers.

Final verdict: Allison flies under the radar because of his injury-hampered numbers, and that makes him a prime sleeper target for your team. Depending on your strategy, he could be a good mid-rounder, maybe sixth or seventh, with potential to become a must-start receiver at your WR2 or FLEX position.

Read Next: When Should You Draft Packers RB Aaron Jones in 2019?