Last Second Touchdown Give Giants 31-29 Comeback Win Over Patriots

The New England Patriots closed out the 2019 preseason in a less-than-memorable fashion, blowing a 19-point halftime lead to the New York Giants, 31-29.

On the final play of regulation, Alonzo Russell caught the game-winning touchdown in soft coverage against Gunner Olszewski to steal a victory over the Patriots.

New England began the night with promise, sparked by the return of Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas to the receiving corps. Thomas caught seven passes on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns while Gordon had two catches on six targets for 30 yards.

Leading by 19 at halftime, the Giants cut the lead to four points before a fourth-down stop by the Patriots ended the would-be go-ahead drive. The game could have been put out of reach by New England with a final-minute drive, but New England failed to convert a 4th & 3 rather than kick a field goal.

Jarrett Stidham played the entire game at quarterback for New England, going 18 for 28 with 228 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. He was sacked three times, threw an interception, and fumbled once as well.

First Half

In the first half, the Patriots got on the board with a field goal from their first drive, but turnovers would quickly cost them the lead.

An interception by New York’s Sean Chandler after a thunderous hit by Jake Ceresna forced a Jarrett Stidham to pass high into the air and away from any target. Two plays later, Alex Tanney found Alonzo Russell in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The very next offensive play for the Patriots resulted in a fumble on a botched handoff by Stidham looking for Demaryius Thomas on an end-around. The Giants recovered and got a field goal after three straight incompletions.

Thomas would make up for it, however, catching a pair of touchdown passes on consecutive drives. New England scored on four of its final five drives of the half. Another touchdown by Nick Brossette was sandwiched by a pair of field goals from Stephen Gostkowski, including a 51-yard attempt to close out a dominant first half.

Second Half

As quickly as the Patriots built a double-digit lead, they watched it fade away. Kyle Lauletta was the third quarterback used by the Giants on the night. He led three straight scoring drives to start the second half, including a touchdown run by Wayne Gallman and a Lauletta scoring pass to Scott Simonson.

Gallman’s score was especially disappointing for the Patriots as Christian Sam and Duke Dawson missed tackles at the goal-line.

Lauletta finished 22 for 40 with 247 yards and two touchdown passes. He converted a fourth down on the game’s final drive in the red zone.

The Patriots offense failed to put up points in the second half for a second-straight week with Jarrett Stidham playing the entire game at quarterback for New England. It’s similar to 2014 when Jimmy Garoppolo did the same for New England.

In 2014, when Garoppolo was a rookie, he played every snap in the final preseason game, and Mallett was traded away three days later — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 30, 2019

Other Notes

Daniel Jones played the opening series for the Giants, finishing 4 for 4 with 47 yards.

played the opening series for the Giants, finishing 4 for 4 with 47 yards. Gunner Olszewski had a busy night on all three sides of the ball. He caught a pair of passes for 35 yards on offense, made a tackle on defense and forced an offensive penalty on a two-point conversion, and had three kick returns for 77 yards.

had a busy night on all three sides of the ball. He caught a pair of passes for 35 yards on offense, made a tackle on defense and forced an offensive penalty on a two-point conversion, and had three kick returns for 77 yards. Keion Crossen looked truly impressive, making 11 tackles, broke up five passes, and picked off another on an errant throw by Alex Tanney.

looked truly impressive, making 11 tackles, broke up five passes, and picked off another on an errant throw by Alex Tanney. Duke Dawson had three passes defended and an interception in his final preseason game.

had three passes defended and an interception in his final preseason game. Julian Edelman had one catch on his only target for 20 yards but was injured on the play, favoring his same left hand that kept him out for the start of preseason play.

had one catch on his only target for 20 yards but was injured on the play, favoring his same left hand that kept him out for the start of preseason play. Jarrett Stidham showed his mobile side, scrambling seven times for 50 yards, including a 19-yard rush on a third-down play.

showed his mobile side, scrambling seven times for 50 yards, including a 19-yard rush on a third-down play. Newly acquired Scooby Wright played in his first game as a Patriot, recording four tackles and a pair of sacks.

played in his first game as a Patriot, recording four tackles and a pair of sacks. Patriots rookies Malik Gant (safety) and Hjalte Froholdt (offensive line) were both injured during the contest. Gant was carted off while Froholdt was immediately walked to the locker room with an arm injury.

(safety) and (offensive line) were both injured during the contest. Gant was carted off while Froholdt was immediately walked to the locker room with an arm injury. Jakob Johnson saw some reps at outside linebacker and was out there with his fellow number-47 Ken Webster .

saw some reps at outside linebacker and was out there with his fellow number-47 . Jake Bailey looked much improved as a holder while Stephen Gostkowski nailed all three field goals he attempted. Bailey averaged 45.8 yards per punt and also kicked off for a touchback.

