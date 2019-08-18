Jimmy Graham Leaves Packers Practice With Finger Injury [Report]

Less than a few hours after opting to hold out star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Sunday’s training camp practice with back tightness, the Green Bay Packers reportedly lost another starter to an injury

According to The Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood, Graham hurt his finger after rookie safety Darnell Savage Jr. broke up a pass from backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, saying it seemed like Graham jammed it. Others on the scene feared much worse as he immediately disappeared inside with a trainer for further examination and did not return to practice.

Looked like Jimmy Graham just dislocated a finger. Ball deflected and he immediately ran off the field and headed inside. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 18, 2019

The 32-year-old Graham, who made his name as a five-time Pro Bowler in both New Orleans and Seattle before arriving in Green Bay last season, was expecting big things after having a career-low 2018 that saw him make 55 catches for 636 yards. He is entering the second year of his three-year, $30 million deal inked last offseason.

Behind him sits aging veteran Marcedes Lewis, who made three grabs for 39 yards last season, while Robert Tonyan has generated plenty of positive impressions during training camp. Jace Sternberger remains the third alternate to Graham, but he has missed much time since getting banged up in the Packers-Texans joint practices a few weeks ago.

