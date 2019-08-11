Raiders Rookie CB Isaiah Johnson Exits After Hit to Head

On the first drive of the preseason opener, Raiders rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson exited after an inadvertent knee bashed him in the head. He was helped off the field, and Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune speculates that it’s due to a concussion.

The Raiders are playing the Los Angeles Rams, who are also starting their 2019 preseason tonight. Johnson took the head blow from fellow Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee.

#Raiders rookie CB Isaiah Johnson took an inadvertent knee to the head from Marquel Lee and is slow to get up. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 11, 2019

Johnson was a fourth-round pick in this past April’s NFL Draft. He started as a receiver for the Houston Cougars before eventually switching positions to corner for his last two years. The 6-foot-4, 203-pounder racked up 115 tackles and four interceptions in his last two seasons.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson’s condition and outlook for the rest of the preseason and beyond.