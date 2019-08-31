Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney via trade this morning, per Jay Glazer:

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

The deal is contingent upon the passing of physicals by Clowney and other players involved in the trade. Rumors that Clowney would be traded have been swirling for over a month now, with the Seahawks being one of many possible teams that might target him. Other teams thought to be possible destinations for Clowney included the Eagles, Jets, and Bears, but Seattle won out.

What it Means for Seattle’s Defense

After trading Frank Clark to Kansas City, the Seahawks have been in the market for a high-quality pass rusher, and Clowney can now fill that void. Clark led Seattle with 13 sacks last season, and Clowney has had over nine sacks in each of the past two seasons, so he should be a suitable replacement for Clark. The Seahawks will also be without their other standout defender Jarran Reed for the first six weeks of the season. Reed will be serving a six game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, so the timing for Clowney to enter the fray is perfect.

Clowney has been to three Pro Bowls, and is considered to be one of the premiere pass rushers in the game. He has let it be known that he’s looking for a long-term deal, and he recently fired his agent Bus Cook. Heading to Seattle would allow Clowney to be a standout star on defense, which is exactly what the Seahawks have been in the market for since losing players like Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.

Clowney’s Contract Details

Here are the known details of Clowney’s new contract: Clowney is headed to Seattle in exchange for a third-round pick and two players, Aaron Wilson reports:

Seahawks are sending a third-round pick and two players to Texans in exchange for Jadeveon Clowney, according to sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2019

The third-round draft pick will be in 2020, and the two players being traded to Houston are linebacker Jacob Martin and DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo:

Trade terms, per sources … Seahawks get: DE Jadeveon Clowney Texans get: 2020 third-round pick, DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo, LB Jacob Martin — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2019

How Will Clowney Fit in in Seattle?

Clowney should be a great fit on defense, and despite missing out on his offseason workouts with the Texans, his transition with the Seahawks should be a smooth one. Seattle fans, however, seem slightly divided about the idea of their team being a part of such a blockbuster trade, according to a Twitter poll by Seahawks insider Joe Fann:

If the price tag for Jadeveon Clowney is either: a) 2020 first-round pick

b) 2020 second-round pick + a player (Ifedi or Penny, for example) Would you want the #Seahawks to pull the trigger on a trade? Reply with why or why not. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 28, 2019

While some Seahawks fans may feel that the price is too high for Clowney, Fann thinks that considering the two players Carroll and Company dealt to the Texans, Mingo and Martin, Seattle has actually already won this trade:

My word. If this is true, it's an absolute heist for the #Seahawks. Seattle was going to cut Mingo by 1 p.m. PT today. Using him as a chip to get a star pass rusher is larceny. https://t.co/zuERL7Gr3Z — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 31, 2019

While it’s certainly too early to tell what kind of impact Clowney will have on the Seattle defense, it’s likely to be a significant one. Clowney was the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft, and after dealing with a knee injury early in his career, he was in excellent health last year, and enjoyed a highly productive season as a result.