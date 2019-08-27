Jadeveon Clowney Fires Agent, Prefers Trade to Eagles

The Jadeveon Clowney saga keeps getting weirder and weirder — and better and better for the Philadelphia Eagles. The disgruntled defensive end fired his agent Tuesday and told the Texans there are two teams he wants to be traded to. Yes, the Eagles are one of them.

Clowney, who has been holding out after Houston placed the franchise tag on him, listed the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks as the two teams he wants to be traded to in any potential package. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Texans will acquiesce to his wishes. They reportedly have had lengthy discussions with the Dolphins and Clowney recently met with head coach Brian Flores. Miami has more cap flexibility to get a long-term deal done.

According to the Houston Chronicle‘s Aaron Wilson, Clowney wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and Philadelphia is at the top of that list. The Pro Bowl pass-rusher still hasn’t signed his franchise tender, valued at $15.967 million. The situation remains “fluid,” per Wilson — and Clowney holds all the leverage by not signing his tender. That last part could hold up any potential trade.

Dolphins are very interested in trading for Jadeveon Clowney, according to league sources, but have to get him interested in going there. Prefers Seahawks, Eagles as potential destinations. Fluid situation because he has leverage as unsigned franchise player — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 27, 2019

What Would Eagles Need to Give Up?

Normally, the price would be extremely steep for a player of Clowney’s caliber. But the Texans might find themselves in a no-win situation as he continues to hold out. If Clowney were willing to pull a LeVeon Bell and sit out the entire season, they would be better suited to trade him now and at least get something substantial back. The Texans would undoubtedly ask for Andre Dillard in return, but the Eagles could easily entice them with a package of Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Nelson Agholor, maybe throw in a third-round pick, without batting an eye.

There have also been reports floating around that name Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Mailata, Corey Clement and even Zach Ertz as trade bait. The Texans would probably push the issue for at least a second-rounder in return, too.

Well they're at 90 so they'd hafta cut someone but there are PLENTY of stalls in the locker ro …. Oh wait. You mean the salary cap. Well he's franchised at $15.9 million and I think the Eagles have about $24 million in 2019 room. But there are teams that need/want Clowney more https://t.co/dpVlUIbrfE — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) August 13, 2019

The Eagles definitely have the room right now to add Clowney, with about $24 million in cap space. Clowney would only absorb $15.9 million of that. But it would be a bold move to lose all that offensive talent on a one-year rental at defensive end. Of course, everyone knows the Eagles are desperate for a fourth edge rusher now that Michael Bennett and Chris Long are gone. They have also been extra cautious about easing Derek Barnett back into the defensive-end rotation.

Jadeveon Clowney had a career year in 2018 pic.twitter.com/flFAKdAJbm — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2019

And the Eagles’ cap situation isn’t ideal for inking Clowney to a long-term deal. Remember, Clowney is an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and he’s looking forward to a big payday next year, hence the holdout. Could the Eagles afford to retain him on a bank-breaking deal? It seems highly unlikely.

But GM Howie Roseman has turned garbage into gold before — is that the right analogy, Marc Zumoff? — and it might be worth a shot in the dark. Only time will tell. One thing is certain: Never bet against the Eagles’ front office.

