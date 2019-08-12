Browns WR Jarvis Landry Speaks on Antonio Callaway’s Suspension

The Cleveland Browns found out this week that they will be without talented second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway for the first four games of next season.

Callaway received the ban for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida last season in the fourth round with the 105th overall pick. He caught 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season.

Antonio Callaway's four-game drug suspension had percolated behind the scenes for weeks. Callaway himself announced it to the team today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 9, 2019

Callaway had a troubled history coming out of the University of Florida and was a controversial pick, especially considering that the Browns had dealt with the Josh Gordon saga for quite some time.

Callaway was suspended for his entire 2017 season with the Gators for his role in a credit card fraud scheme and was also charged with marijuana possession and was the subject of a sexual assault investigation during his time in Gainesville.

Callaway released a statement through the Browns shortly after the news broke.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken the steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Jarvis Landry Says Browns Will Support Antonio Callaway

Callaway was expected to compete for the No. 3 wide receiver spot with Rashard Higgins. He showed why the Browns took the risk on him in the draft last season with his blazing speed and ability catching the ball. He was the team’s third leading pass-catcher in terms of yardage, and led the Browns with five touchdowns.

His teammates have been quiet following the announcement of his suspension, but Landry spoke on how the team is handling the suspension for the first time after practice on Monday.

“He already has a support system and it continues to grow with us. As players, we stand behind Antonio. We are here for him whenever he wants to talk,” Landry said. “Everybody goes through things and they need people to be there for them and we are there for him … Can’t wait to have him back.”

Landry acknowledged that Callaway will be missed on the field and has the potential to be great if he can avoid any more missteps.

“The kid has all the abilities and tools to be a guy that can make plays at a high level,” Landry said. “He has the speed, the catching ability and the route running — all those things. If we can get that all together, he can be a hell of a player.”

Browns ‘Will Not Put Up’ With Continued Mistakes by Antonio Callaway

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens did not mince words when asked about Callaway’s suspension.

“We’re not willing to put up with it, OK?” Kitchens told Cleveland.com. “When you start talking in terms of that, the person that it’s affected has to be willing to commit to doing what’s right. So if he’s willing to commit to doing what’s right, then we’re willing to support him in every way that we can, and that’s what we’re going to do until he proves us wrong.

“He knows what he has to do, so we’ll evaluate the situation as it goes forward,” Kitchens added. “But, yeah, if you talk about my relationship with Antonio, I’d say, ‘Yes, I like the kid.’ I think he’s a good person. Sometimes people lump these sort of things into being a bad person.

Browns general manager John Dorsey also responded to the news.

“We’re disappointed in Antonio. Freddie (Kitchens) and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand,” Dorsey said in a statement. “He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.”

Callaway will miss games against the Titans, Rams, Jets and Ravens. He’ll be eligible to return on Oct. 7 against the 49ers.

