Johnny Manziel Calls out Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Johnny Manziel hasn’t been as impressed as most when it comes to Baker Mayfield’s abilities — well, at least off the field.

The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick did an AMA with Bleacher Report on Monday and was asked who can chug a beer faster — him or Mayfield. Johnny Football thinks it’s no contest.

“That’s not even a close competition,” Manziel wrote. “I can hold my own.”

Mayfield set the internet ablaze when he pulled off an epic beer bite (yes, bite) and shotgun chug at a Cleveland Indians game. Mayfield was seen peacefully sipping on a beer in a suite before he receives a fresh can on a perfect toss.

Quickly, the mustached QB popped up, bit down and slammed the beer shotgun-style in just seconds.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

Adding to the legend, the Indians ended up rallying following Mayfield being shown on the big screen, as Fransico Lindor — whose jersey the QB was wearing — punctuated a big rally with a three-run homer, helping Cleveland win 7-2.

Manziel would need a mighty performance to top Mayfield in style point alone. However, Manziel has reportedly been sober since 2018.

Manziel dropped some other tidbits during the AMA, including not ruling out a return to football through the XFL and that he’s pulling for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to win the Super Bowl this season.

There’s No Comparing Baker Mayfield to Johnny Manziel

Manziel was a first round pick of the Browns in 2014, but quickly flamed out. He started just eight games for Cleveland in two seasons, going 2-6 in those starts.

His name has sporadically popped up in the football world since, most recently for a stint in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes. It ended with the team cutting ties with the former Heisman winner in February of this year. He appeared in just seven games, throwing for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement released by the team. “Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick of the Browns in 2018 and many have tried to compare him to Manziel for his outspoken personality and style of play on the field. However, the two couldn’t be more different, as Mayfield has noted many times.

After taking over the starting role a year ago, Mayfield sparked a turnaround in Cleveland. In just 13 starts he passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns while collecting 3,725 passing yards and helping the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Johnny Manziel Says He Supports Baker Mayfield, Browns

While on the Dan Patrick Show as a guest earlier this offseason, Manziel spoke on the Browns and if he is cheering from afar for his former team.

“I’m happy for all the guys that are there. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan of really any team in the NFL anymore after having played and been in the business,” Manziel said. “But guys like (Odell Beckham Jr.) guys like (Baker Mayfield) and (Jarvis Landry), I know these guys and I am definitely pulling for them.”

READ NEXT: Browns QB Garrett Gilbert: Baker Mayfield a ‘Fat 12-Year-Old’