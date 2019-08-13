Kennedy Brown Stidham: 5 Fast Facts

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham turned 23-years-old last Thursday, the same night as his NFL debut in a preseason game.

Something the New England Patriots’ draft choice had already done before his ‘Jordan Year’ celebration? Get married. Before his two-year stint at Auburn, Stidham attended Baylor where he met fellow student-athlete and future wife Kennedy Brown. The two wed on June 29 prior to their honeymoon in the Bahamas.

Here’s what you should know about the newest Patriots’ wife:

1. She Grew Up in Kingwood, Texas

Kennedy Brown Stidham grew up in Kingwood, Texas, a suburb of Houston five hours from Jarrett’s hometown of Stephenville.

She became a varsity soccer star at Kingwood High School where injuries threatened to derail her career, but she recovered and managed to be recruited by Baylor. Kingwood was a soccer powerhouse, and Brown helped her team clinch the district title for a 25th-straight season as a senior in 2014.

2. Her Father, Tad Brown, is CEO of the Houston Rockets

She’s not the only former student-athlete in the family either. Tad Brown played his college basketball at Colgate University in New York where he started all four seasons and served as captain for his final three.

He got into basketball as Founder and President of Streetball Partners International, making it the largest grassroots basketball property in the world.

Brown was hired by the Rockets as a Senior Vice President of Marketing where he oversaw sales, media relations, broadcasting, and corporate development. He was promoted to CEO in 2006.

3. She’s One of Four Daughters in Her Family

Kennedy is Tad’s oldest daughter, her younger sisters are Addison, Nicolette, and Chloe.

Addison is a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University while Nicolette is attending Auburn. It looks like Chloe will be following in Kennedy’s footsteps and has committed to Baylor for soccer as part of the class of 2024.

4. She Played Forward and Midfielder for the Baylor Women’s Soccer Team

Yes, Kennedy was a member of the Baylor women’s soccer team for four seasons. She didn’t see much action as a freshman or sophomore, appearing in four matches for a total of 84 minutes, tallying an assist.

She became a regular contributor for her final two seasons, appearing in 44 games and netting five goals. Both her goals as a senior came as game-winners. Her final collegiate goal came in the third round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament against Virginia to secure a program-record 20th victory.

5. Her Bachelorette Party Was in Cabo

Right after graduation from Baylor, Brown set out to Cabo with her bridesmaids for a bachelorette party. The outing included her sisters and some former college soccer teammates as well.

Some trips to the beach, spin classes, and tons of fun spelled a good time for the crew down in Mexico.