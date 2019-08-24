Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde Boxing Betting Odds, Line & Pick

Anthony Yarde will challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia on Saturday.

The fight starts around 12:30 PM ET, with coverage from ESPN+ and BT Sport. Can Yarde stop Kovalev? The reigning, defending champion will be in his hometown and judging decisions in Russia have been controversial on different occasions, so Yarde has to get a knockout in order to beat Kovalev. Only Andre Ward and Eleider Alvarez have stopped Kovalev but Yarde’s power can’t be underestimated. Let’s break down both fighters and list the odds for this boxing event!

Sergey Kovalev Has More Experience

WBO light-heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev vs Anthony Yarde confirmed for Aug 24 at Traktor Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia. "I am thrilled to fight for the first time in my hometown of Chelyabinsk.” pic.twitter.com/h49uo3tcAH — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) August 15, 2019

Three-time world champion Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) has way more experience than Anthony Yarde. The Russian has fought Andre Ward and Bernard Hopkins, among other respected boxers and while it was said that he was not as good as he once was after his two losses against Andre Ward and his loss to Eleider Alvarez, the outcome of the first fight with Ward was controversial and he beat Alvarez by unanimous decision in their rematch on February 2.

“I will show who is the boss here,” Kovalev told BT Sport. “He can say everything he wants, but say and do is two different things. I’m already mad with guys like him. He will pay for everything he posted and said. He’s just a kid, not a lion. A little kitten. Small kitten.”

Anthony Yarde Will Be Tested

If that right connect connects then it's night night Sergey Kovalev 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/iboXk1uOQF — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 20, 2019

Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) will have his first world title challenge and while he has dominated the domestic and European pro ranks, he was a latecomer to boxing. Still, he brings an impressive 94 percent knockout ratio and he stared down two gun barrels in his life, so is hard to believe that the hostile environment at Chelyabinsk will bother him.

“I was born in Hackney and one of the most dangerous moments of my life happened right there,” he said in an interview to Metro.co.uk.

“Guns were pulled out on us by elder guys. The same thing happened to me in South London, I shouldn’t have been there but the car came out of nowhere.”

He insisted that what he might face in Russia is nothing compared to what he has already experienced growing up in Hackney.

Yarde has youth on his side and he is confident but there are levels to boxing and Kovalev will be a big first test for him.

Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde Odds

That was a loooooooong stare down 😳 But it's all smiles between Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Yarde who burst into laughter following their face off 😆#KovalevYarde ring walks expected at 7.30pm tomorrow on BT Sport 2 HD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NPEayAeRWt — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 23, 2019

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by 5Dimes

Anthony Yarde +175

Sergey Kovalev -210

Over 8.5 (+115)

Under 8.5 (-135)

Pick: Over 8.5 (+115)

