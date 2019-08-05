Throughout this past offseason, Kyle Kuzma has been putting in a tremendous amount of work. From training alongside famed shooting coach Lethal Shooter to working out with the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant, Kuzma has been seeking help from a number of different places to help fix his shot.

Arguably the only weak point in Kuzma’s sophomore campaign, he saw his three-point shooting drop to 30.3% – well below league average. Especially on a team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need Kuzma to function as a reliable spot-up shooter in order to help keep the paint clear for James and Davis to operate.

Kyle Kuzma Shows Off Improved Three-Pointer at USA Basketball Camp [Watch]

We were able to get a look at Kuzma’s new jumper on the first day of USA Basketball camp and while not the recipient of a massive overhaul, it seems there are some noticeable differences compared to years past. The biggest change seems to be how quickly Kuzma is able to load up and get off his shot. While not necessarily a slow-release shot, Kuzma previously took a slight second to load up, as evidenced by this video of how he adjusted his shot once he came into the league:

Kyle Kuzma's (@kylekuzma) new jump shot

📍Setting the feet quick and light

📍Eyes on the target, staying low on the catch. Ready to shoot pic.twitter.com/K6E0zqBqFe — RK Basketball (@RKBasketball_) July 24, 2017

While this worked initially, defenses respected Kuzma as a shooter last season and routinely had the extra brief moment of time to help close out on his perimeter looks. His newer shot looks to be much quicker as he seemingly goes straight up for the shot without the brief load he used to have previously. The new-look gives Kuzma a more repeatable motion from deep so along with getting off his shot quicker, there should be slightly less room for user error in the mechanics of his jumper.

Kyle Kuzma Aiming For Breakout Season

Receiving an invitation to USA Basketball camp and gaining the respect of some of the league’s best players is no small feat, however, Kyle Kuzma isn’t done just yet. His role is relatively unknown at this time and it remains to be seen if the Lakers decide to use him in a Lamar Odom-Esque role off the bench or run out a jumbo starting lineup featuring Kuzma, James, Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Either way, Kuzma should be set to get plenty of minutes in either situation and looks to be one of the top scoring options on the roster. If the improvement he seems to be showing on his three-pointer holds up, he should be an invaluable weapon to the Lakers offense as someone who can either drill spot-up three-pointers or put the ball on the court and score should defenses close out on his open looks. A versatile offensive weapon on a team-friendly deal, the Lakers are hoping for big things from the former 27th overall draft pick.