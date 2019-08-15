Kyler Murray Fantasy: When Should You Draft the Cardinals QB?

Kyler Murray has been the talk of the NFL offseason thanks to his unique situation that has fantasy football owners salivating. Waiting on a quarterback has become en vogue in traditional redraft leagues, so when should you look to draft Murray in your leagues?

Murray’s current ADP (average draft position) of 100, per Fantasy Pros, offers players a bargain as the Cardinals quarterback is being selected as the 12th quarterback off the board for several reasons. Murray was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 1 pick and has already been handed the starting job.

Murray is not only QB1 in Arizona, but he has an entire offense that is built around him with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury in town. The Cardinals are implementing an Air Raid offense that is similar to what Murray ran in college making a seamless transition. Murray’s dual-threat capabilities should give him a fantasy boost as well.

The former Oklahoma quarterback threw for more than 4,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards during his last season with the Sooners. Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns during his Heisman campaign.

Kyler Murray Is Worth Targeting in Fantasy Football Drafts at His Current ADP

The Cardinals quarterback is being selected around the 8th round in redraft 12-team leagues and is even worth taking a round earlier given his upside. For fantasy, mobile quarterbacks are assets to target given they will give you rushing yards and even a few rushing touchdowns which are typically worth more than passing TD’s. During the offseason, Murray noted how much he believed in the new Cardinals offense.

“I don’t see why everybody thinks it can’t be successful,” Murray explained to AZCardinals.com. “It’s just like any other offense. It’s an offense. We work at it, we practice it, and it’s our job to execute it. If we don’t, then it won’t be successful, but if we do — I feel like it works at the college level. I don’t see why it couldn’t work at the pro level. It’s our job to make people believe in that.”

Many rookies have a transition period as they learn a new offense. Murray is sure to be adjusting to the NFL but should feel more comfortable in the offense than almost any other rookie quarterback in recent memory.

The Cardinals Are Going to Put Up Points With the New Air Raid Offense

Arizona has no plans to unveil the new offense during the preseason, but fans can expect the Cardinals to go fast. Murray is leading a Cardinals offense that is projected to put up a lot of points in 2019. The former Sooners quarterback has plenty of weapons at his disposal including David Johnson, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald.

For those playing in two-quarterback or dynasty leagues, Murray has even more value. During a recent two-quarterback dynasty startup draft, I took Murray in the fourth round which I felt was a good value given the other quarterbacks remaining on the board. Murray is going to be a tradeable asset even if you are not as bullish on the new Cardinals offense.