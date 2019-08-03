One of the NBA’s premier sharpshooters, Klay Thompson, knows a thing or two about exceeding expectations. Drafted at the back end of the 2011 Lottery, Klay has shown himself to not only be arguably the best player to come out of the draft (up there with Kyrie) but has cemented himself as one of the NBA’s All-Time great shooters.

Kyle Kuzma fell even further in the NBA draft yet has proven to be one of the NBA’s most exciting young talents through his first two seasons. With an opportunity to try out for a spot on the USA Basketball team at the FIBA World Cup, Kuzma gets a chance to learn from some of the league’s best veterans and go head to head with them for a shot on the roster.

Klay Thompson Sees Similarities Between Him and Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma

Klay Thompson told me he sees similarities between himself and Kuzma at 24 and becoming an all-star after being on Team USA. “I know him playing for Team USA is going to pay huge dividends for him because that’s what it did for me. … That was the turning point in my career.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 3, 2019

Klay went on to say that he sees similarities between his situation and Kuzma’s in that he had a breakout season after attending the USA Basketball camp before his third season. While Kuzma has already posted two strong seasons, Laker fans and Kuzma alike are expecting a bit larger step forward in his third year.

Kuzma has had a bust offseason so far in order to prepare for USA Basketball camp and the coming year. Working out with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, famed shooting coach Lethal Shooter, and even possibly Metta World Peace, Kuzma has been trying to absorb as much information as possible in order to hone certain areas of his game – namely his shooting and defensive abilities.

While Kuzma is never and will never be the shooter that Thompson is, he is a dangerous threat in transition and has the ability to play above the rim – something Klay lacks. The two play with vastly different styles but both bring an excellent work ethic and a desire to constantly improve to the table – something Klay is clearly able to see in Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma Showing Off Leadership Qualities To New Lakers Teammates

Despite only heading into his third season and being joined by a number of established veterans from the free agency market, Kyle Kuzma is stepping up into more of a leadership role for the Lakers this season. Kuzma has been praised by a number of teammates for his efforts and has led by example in the offseason workout category.

Among a number of other things, Kuzma has helped to set up a group chat for the Lakers new cast of characters in order to get familiar with one another.

In fact, newcomer Danny Green spoke of Kuzma and LeBron in the same breath as far as welcoming players to the Lakers and helping to show them the ropes. Once again, Kuzma is only in his third NBA season but the intangible high-character traits the Lakers front office valued so highly in Kuzma are already on full display.