Breaking Down the 3 Possible Lakers Starting Lineups For the 2019-2020 Season

With the NBA season still a little ways away, head coach Frank Vogel hasn’t given any indication as to what he might be thinking as far as the Lakers lineup might be. That said, we can take a look at the roster and make some educated guesses before the team breaks camp to see who might crack the starting lineup for this season’s star-studded team.

Los Angeles Lakers 2019-2020 Starting Lineups: Balance

PG: Rajon Rondo

SG: Danny Green

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeMarcus Cousins

This lineup arguably gives the Lakers the strongest combination of starting lineup and bench brigade. Allowing both Kyle Kuzma and Avery Bradley to come off the bench alongside JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Quinn Cook makes for one of the strongest bench units in the game and should help tremendously in keeping their superstar duo of Davis and James fresh throughout the year.

Rondo has familiarity playing with Davis and Cousins in New Orleans on a team that made noise in the playoffs even after Cousins got hurt. With what seems to be solid chemistry among most of the team already, this unit could jell quickly and be one of the most reliable lineups for the Lakers on the year.

Los Angeles Lakers 2019-2020 Starting Lineups: Jumbo Set

PG: LeBron James

SG: Danny Green

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeMarcus Cousins

Not only would this allow the Lakers to have a size advantage over nearly every team but they would also be able to keep their most talented players on the court together. That said, smaller lineups could give this Lakers unit trouble as James is too old to chase tiny point guards through screens on the perimeter and outside of Green, the lineup doesn’t really have anyone capable of routinely shutting down opposing ball-handlers.

Expect this lineup to see some minutes throughout the year but the unsustainable nature of the defensive makeup should likely keep this unit out of the hunt for the starting lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers 2019-2020 Starting Lineups: Defense

PG: Avery Bradley

SG: Danny Green

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: DeMarcus Cousins

While JaVale McGee’s block numbers might make him a close start, at his best, Cousins is an extremely crafty defensive big man. With the strength to bully opposing players around the post and an elite rebounder when healthy, Cousins brings a lot more to the table than purely protecting the rim.

As for the rest of the lineup, Bradley gets moved a little out of place, however, he wouldn’t need to assume point guard duties on the offensive end with LeBron essentially acting as the point forward on the court. Using Bradley to lock up opposing ball carriers frees the Lakers to run out Green and James on the wing with Anthony Davis helping to protect the rim – making for one of the more fearsome defensive lineups on paper in the league.