Lakers Schedule 2019: 5 Biggest Games To Look Forward To

The Lakers released their 2019-2020 schedule and to say there are some must-watch games is an understatement. Playing in the loaded Western Conference, the Lakers get the opportunity to face off with elite teams like the Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Jazz, and Rockets on a near-nightly basis. Even perennial bottom feeders like the Suns and Grizzlies are loaded with exciting young talent – giving nearly every game on the schedule something exciting to look out for.

With that said, there are a few individual games this year that stand out among the rest:

Lakers Schedule 2019: Lakers at Clippers – Opening Night

After an excruciatingly long offseason, the Lakers finally get to show off their new toys against the Clippers – who had a massive offseason themselves. Beating out the Lakers for Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, the Clippers have a duo to rival LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making for some star-studded showdowns at Staples Center this season.

Lakers Schedule 2019: Lakers at Pelicans – November 27, 2019

The Pelicans – barring injury – will roll into the game with three former Lakers expected to see significant minutes. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart were all shipped off for Anthony Davis making this game an awkward reunion/homecoming affair. That said, despite the Pelicans trading Davis, the strong haul they got back and the addition of Zion Williamson should prove to at least make them a competitive basketball team and they should be playing with a chip on their shoulder in this one – making for some exciting basketball.

Lakers Schedule 2019: Clippers vs Lakers – Christmas Day

The Lakers meet up with the Clippers again on one of the NBA’s premier showcase days – Christmas. As mentioned above, the built-in storyline around the Leonard free agency saga as well as what should be a close race between the two teams for the top spot in the Western Conference make this matchup all that more exciting. On one of basketball’s biggest days, expect the LA vs LA showdown to once again take over and draw major ratings.

Lakers Schedule 2019: Celtics vs Lakers – February 23, 2020

While they don’t match up all too frequently in the regular season, any time the longtime rival Boston Celtics come to town is big news for the Lakers. The Celtics lost a superstar in Kyrie Irving and arguably the most underrated player of his generation in Al Horford but still look to be a dangerous team with the addition of Kemba Walker to an extremely talented young core that struggled to get minutes in Boston’s crowded rotation last season. Expect Boston to put up some heavy resistance and for this game to wind up being one of the more exciting matchups on the season.

Lakers Schedule 2019: Warriors vs Lakers – April 9, 2020

One of the final games of the season, this showdown could wind up having some MAJOR playoff seeding implications assuming all goes according to plan. With the Western Conference expected to be tight at the top, the Lakers face off with a Warriors team that will almost certainly have Klay Thompson back from injury and getting himself ready for another playoff run. The game should have a playoff atmosphere and be a good test for both teams as the regular season comes to a close.