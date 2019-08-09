Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Leaves Season Opener With Injury [WATCH]

The tide of the 2019-20 season for Liverpool just took a glim turn. Despite the attack running rampant in the first half against Norwich City, all thoughts are with Reds goalkeeper and reigning Golden Glove winner Alisson.

The Brazilian went down injured on what looked like a routine goal kick. He immediately grabbed the back of his right leg around the knee area and asked for medical attention.

Alisson was unable to continue after being checked by medical staff. He was helped off the field by athletic trainers and replaced by Liverpool’s newest signing, Adrian.

Take a look at his injury below.

Although the Liverpool offense is in mid-season mode already, Alisson made a couple of big saves to keep Norwich off the board when his defense had a momentary lapse.

With Liverpool in firm command of the match, it will be interesting to see how Adrian does in his first action with the club.

Wild First Half

Liverpool opened the scoring off an own goal in the seventh minute. Divock Origi whipped in a cross from the left side of the penalty area. A poor clearance attempt by Norwich City captain Grant Hanley deflected past Canaries’ keeper Tim Krul for the season-opening strike.

The Reds struck again soon after using a brilliant buildup play to feed Mo Salah for the second goal. Virgil van Dijk added off a corner before Origi found the back of the net himself to cap off the scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

Roberto Firmino could have made it five but his volley attempt from 15 yards out was parried away by Krul. It was not the start newly-promoted Norwich were hoping for defensively.