MLB Player Props: How Many Strikeouts Can Chris Sale Get vs. Indians?

Chris Sale looks to get the Boston Red Sox back on track when they visit the Cleveland Indians as they continue their three-game series on Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox (62-59) vs. Cleveland Indians (72-47)

Tuesday, August 13 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Coverage: MLB.TV

Sale Dominates Angels

Chris Sale (6-11, 4.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP) has not been consistent this season but he did throw eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball against the Angels last Thursday, with 13 strikeouts against zero walks in a 3-0 win.

Even with that performance Sale is just 1-2 with a 7.41 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in his last three starts but he does have 24 strikeouts in his last 17 innings of work.

Sale is 4-7 with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with one complete game shutout in 12 road starts with 91 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings and just 5-8 with a 4.80 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and three saves in 30 career appearances (19 starts) against the Indians, averaging 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9).

The left-hander has 206 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings over 24 starts, averaging 13.18 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), he has a 5.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB) and 35.3 percent of his pitches have been strikes.

Opponents are hitting just .220 against Sale and through 24 starts this season he’s averaged 5.84 innings pitched and he has thrown at least five strikeouts in three of his last five starts.

Sale’s Over/Under strikeout total tonight is set at eight.

Chris Sale will have at least:

5 strikeouts (-10000)

6 strikeouts (-1429)

7 strikeouts (-500)

8 strikeouts (-217)

9 strikeouts (-114)

10 strikeouts (-101)

11 strikeouts (+129)

12 strikeouts (+213)

13 strikeouts (+368)

14 strikeouts (+658)

15 strikeouts (+1422)

16 strikeouts (+2333)

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

The current Indians roster is 41-for-147 (.279) with 40 strikeouts against Sale. The Indians are hitting just .252 against left-handers with 297 strikeouts in 1272 at-bats and overall they have 50 strikeouts in 233 at-bats over their last seven games.

Sale has a .293 On-Base Percentage (OBP) and a .307 (wOBA) over 70 1/3 innings in 12 road starts and the projected Indians lineup has just two batters with a strikeout rate above 21 percent and five batters with a walk rate above 8.5 percent so I will take my chances with Sale recording under nine strikeouts at -114 tonight.

Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez all hit him well. Santana is 13-for-43 (.302) with one home run and 11 RBI against him and he is on fire right now, going 5-for-8 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last two games.

Lindor (10-for-24 (.417) with one home run and three RBIs against Sale) and Ramirez (8-for-21 (.381)) can also give him trouble.

READ NEXT: Five Players with Increased Fantasy Football Value after NFL Preseason Week 1