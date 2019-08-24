What NFL & College Football Games Are on TV Today, August 24-25?

For the first time this season, fans can watch both NFL and college football games on the same day. The college football season kicks off with two games on Saturday, August 24 highlighted by No. 8 Florida taking on Miami in a neutral site contest in Orlando. There are also three NFL games on NFL Network on Saturday’s schedule. The Steelers take on the Titans in the lone NFL or college football game on Sunday, August 25.

Miami freshman quarterback Jarren Williams beat out Ohio State transfer Tate Martell who was the favorite to win the job. Williams noted that he tried to display the same kind of leadership even before he was officially named the starting quarterback.

“It’s a gradual process because throughout the summer, the spring, my thing was I’m going to show these guys that I’m going to work and give everything I got for them, so I go out there every day and I really give everything I had into the team for them, just to show them that I’m going to be a guy that y’all can rely on,” Williams explained to the Miami Herald. “I feel like doing that time after time gradually built that leadership, so that when I had the opportunity to be named the starting quarterback I was already kind of in that leadership role. So it has just kind of carried on.”

For those looking for a little late-night football, you can tune into Hawaii taking on Arizona at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network.

There Are 4 NFL Preseason Games on National TV This Weekend

NFL fans also have plenty to choose from this weekend. NFL Network offers a triple-header on Saturday, August 24th with the Cardinals-Vikings, Texans-Cowboys and Seahawks-Chargers all on the schedule. The Steelers-Titans conclude the weekend on Sunday, August 25th with an 8 p.m. Eastern kickoff on NBC.

It is a new-look Steelers offense with Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell moving on to new teams. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is hoping to use Sunday’s preseason game to gain experience with his young wide receivers.

“I am going to try and get on the field with as many of them as possible,” Roethlisberger said, per Behind the Steel Curtain. “I think we’re going to try and rotate receivers in. So I think everyone will get a little bit of time because we want to be able to play that way this year. We don’t want to just have guys be on the field and wear themselves out. I’m emphasizing that when we do our two minute and we do our no huddle. If you need a quick breather, just take one. We’ve guys who can step up and step in and be ready to go.”

All other NFL games will be broadcast on local television. Click here to see the NFL games that are televised in your local area.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s football TV schedule .

College Football Schedule: Saturday, August 24

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL No. 8 Florida vs. Miami 7 p.m. ESPN Arizona at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports

NFL Preseason Schedule: Saturday, August 24

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Cardinals vs. Vikings 1 p.m. NFL Network Texans vs. Cowboys 7 p.m. NFL Network Bears vs. Colts 7 p.m. Saints vs. Jets 7:30 p.m. 49ers vs. Chiefs 8 p.m. Broncos vs. Rams 9 p.m. Seahawks vs. Chargers 10 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Sunday, August 25