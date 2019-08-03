NFL Preseason Schedule: Are There Football Games on TV Today, August 3?

There are no NFL preseason games today as fans will have to wait until Thursday, August 8th for the next slate of contests. The season kicked off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Falcons and Broncos but there is a week-long hiatus before the next batch of games.

The Jets and Giants will kickoff the next set of games with their cross-town New York rivalry. The Athletic’s Connor Hughes discussed how much Sam Darnold showed improvement this offseason.

That’s what makes Darnold’s play throughout this offseason program so wildly impressive. Despite working with Adam Gase for the first time, despite Gregg Williams dialing up exotic blitz after exotic blitz and despite this just being his second year, he looked perfectly at home. It wasn’t perfect, but at no point was Darnold struggling to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, the Giants drafted former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, but are bringing along the rookie quarterback slowly. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on July 30 that Jones had yet to take first-team reps.

“Daniel Jones hasn’t seen a first-team snap at training camp but it ‘might happen’ this summer, per coach Pat Shurmur. ‘We have a plan for how this is all going to play out,” Shurmur explained. ‘Just let it unfold for you,'” Raanan tweeted.

The Cowboys & 49ers Conclude NFL Preseason Week 1

The Cowboys and 49ers will conclude Week 1 of the preseason on NFL Network. Dallas continues to deal with Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout which could last months, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Because of CBA rules that [Jones] called kind of sloppy, he does not yet see an end to this holdout. He even made a quick comment that it could be months into the season,” Rapoport reported, per Rotoworld.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back after missing the majority of last season due to an injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed what he expects from the quarterback during training camp.

“Just being consistent, doing the same thing over and over,” Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Going through the progressions the same way, looking at plays the same way. Not making the same mistake twice. When he does make a mistake, correcting in the next day. Continuing to improve that way.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL preseason schedule for Week 1.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 1 Thursday, August 8

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Jets vs. Giants 7 p.m. NFL Network Colts vs. Bills 7 p.m. Jaguars vs. Ravens 7:30 p.m. Titans vs. Eagles 7:30 p.m. Falcons vs. Dolphins 7:30 p.m. Patriots vs. Lions 7:30 p.m. Redskins vs. Browns 7:30 p.m. Texans vs. Packers 8 p.m. Panthers vs. Bears 8 p.m. Broncos vs. Seahawks 10 p.m. Chargers vs. Cardinals 10 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 1 Friday, August 9

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Bucs vs. Steelers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Vikings vs. Saints 8 p.m.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 1 Saturday, August 10