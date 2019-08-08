NFL Preseason Schedule: What Football Games Are on TV Today, August 8?

The NFL preseason has officially started with a full slate of football games for today Thursday, August 8 through the weekend. There are 11 preseason games today including an NFL Network doubleheader. A New York rivalry starts the night as the Giants take on the Jets at 7 p.m. followed by the expected debut of No. 1 pick Kyler Murray as the Cardinals host the Chargers. Both games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

You will also be able to watch preseason games available in your area on NBC, ABC, Fox or other local channels. Click here to see what games are available where you live.

Fans can purchase NFL Game Pass for $99 which gives you live access to all out-of-market preaseason games. Additionally, you will be able to watch condensed replays of regular season games shortly after they have ended. You can also start a 7-day free trial to see if you like the Game Pass service.

Kyler Murray Is Expected to Make His NFL Debut

The Cardinals snagged their quarterback of the future in the draft and fans will get to see Murray make his NFL debut. It is unclear how long Murray will play, but he is expected to see the field against the Chargers. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that the team hoped for the rookie to have a “positive outlook” before removing Murray from the game.

“Not to say we’re going to feel great when he comes out of the game, but you’d like him to have a positive outlook and have accomplished what we’ve set out to do, and that’s execute our offense and control what we can control at that position,” Kingsbury noted to Fox Sports. “I’m sure he’ll be more amped than nervous. He’s a competitor and he gets the butterflies just like everyone else. He loves when the lights are on.”

There Is NFL Preseason Action From Thursday, August 8th Through Saturday, August 10th

After a long hiatus, you will be able to watch NFL preseason games every day for the rest of the week. While the Hall of Fame Game technically kicked off the preseason, the full slate of games starts tonight. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cautioned fans to temper their expectations as many teams are expected to hold out their starters for the preseason.

The Buccaneers and Steelers square off on NFL Network on Friday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The Cowboys take on the 49ers in the final national TV game for the week on Saturday, August 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network.

Here is a look at the NFL preseason schedule for Thursday, August 8.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 1 Thursday, August 8