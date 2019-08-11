The Northern Trust Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

A handful of contenders are fighting for the $1.665 million prize at The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer enter Sunday are first and second respectively atop of a field that will split a purse of $9.15 million per Golf News Net.

Reed has been the mark of consistency this weekend, shooting 66 on both Thursday and Friday, as well as a solid 67 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ancer is playing above his No. 63 world ranking, shooting a 3-under on Saturday to sit just one stroke behind Reed.

Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm both reached 12-under, but via different routes. Snedeker surged up the leaderboard with an 8-under Saturday, while Rahm sprinted to an early lead with a 7-under performance in the opening round.

Should Ancer earn his first-ever PGA victory, he would earn a paycheck that’s a little less than half of his career earnings to this point. Since turning pro in 2013, he has raked in $4,123,256 between his time on the PGA, Korn Ferry and Mackenzie Tours.

Meanwhile, Reed could add onto his hefty $25,458,883 earnings with a win on Sunday. He would also shoot well inside the top-50 on the all-time PGA Money List, trailing the likes of Gary Woodland, Pat Perez and Jimmy Walker by less than a million.

This is how the entire field pays out per Golf News Net:

1. $1,665,000 2. $999,000 3. $629,000 4. $444,000 5. $370,000 6. $333,000 7. $309,875 8. $286,750 9. $268,250 10. $249,750 11. $231,250 12. $212,750 13. $194,250 14. $175,750 15. $166,500 16. $157,250 17. $148,000 18. $138,750 19. $129,500 20. $120,250 21. $111,000 22. $103,600 23. $96,200 24. $88,800 25. $81,400 26. $74,000 27. $71,225 28. $68,450 29. $65,675 30. $62,900 31. $60,125 32. $57,350 33. $54,575 34. $52,263 35. $49,950 36. $47,638 37. $45,325 38. $43,475 39. $41,625 40. $39,775 41. $37,925 42. $36,075 43. $34,225 44. $32,375 45. $30,525 46. $28,675 47. $26,825 48. $25,345 49. $24,050 50. $23,310 51. $22,755 52. $22,200 53. $21,830 54. $21,460 55. $21,275 56. $21,090 57. $20,905 58. $20,720 59. $20,535 60. $20,350 61. $20,165 62. $19,980 63. $19,795 64. $19,610 65. $19,425 66. $19,240 67. $19,055 68. $18,870 69. $18,685 70. $18,500



How Much Does the FedEx Playoff Cup Winner Earns?

For those finishing in the top-70 in New Jersey this weekend, they have advanced to next week’s second round of the FedEx Playoffs at the BMW Championship. That will take place in Medinah (Ill.).

The top-30 at that tournament will qualify for the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Along with the prize earned at BMW, the winner at East Lake Golf Club will receive $15 million in winnings. As Golf News Net states, this divides into $14 million in cash up front, followed by $1 million set aside in a retirement fund.

When Rory McIlroy won the playoffs in 2016, he earned a prize of $10 million. That prize has gone up a cool $5 million. The runner-up still earns $5 million, followed by $4 million for third place.

Per Golf Channel, the top-10 in the FedEx Standings entering the Northern Trust also saw bonuses from a new source.

The Tour also announced the addition of a regular-season bonus pool called the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The $10 million bonus pool will be based on regular-season performance, with the No. 1 player on the points list after the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event, earning $2 million.

For Reed, Ancer and the other contenders at Northern Trust, this weekend’s performance can put them in a good position to win the whole playoff due to a new scoring system.

The No. 1 player on the post-season points list will begin the finale at 10 under par. The next four players will start at 8 under through 5 under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 will begin the tournament at 4 under par with the total regressing by one stroke every five players with those ranked 26th through 30th starting at even par. The winner at East Lake will also claim the FedExCup.

The Northern Trust starts airing nationally on CBS starting at 2 p.m. Eastern time.