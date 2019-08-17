Odell Beckham Provides Musical Highlight Against Colts [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. did not play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver still provided a solo highlight of sorts wearing a bucket hat rather than a helmet.

As the Browns made their way out of the tunnel for the preseason tilt, Beckham jumped on the drums for a quick solo. Even the Colts fan was starstruck by the Beckham’s presence, looking shocked and yelling “OBJ!” It sounded pretty good, too.

Beckham has missed both preseason games for the Browns, dealing with what has been described as a hip injury.

Odell Beckham Provides Highlight Reel Catch in Warmup

If Odell Beckham Jr. is in the building, expect there to be some one-handed craziness. That was the case as he and Baker Mayfield got in some warm-up work.

OBJ snagged a ball in the corner of the end zone with one hand, tapping both feet in bounds and smiling from ear to ear as he ran back to the line of scrimmage. The Browns official Twitter provided the video.

Neither Beckham or Mayfield saw a snap against the Colts.

The Browns don’t seem too worried about their second-year QB getting in too much work in the preseason. In just 13 starts last year, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. He also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Not Worried About Chemistry

The injury to Beckham is somewhat concerning considering his recent injury history, but by all accounts the move to rest the star pass-catcher is precautionary.

“I feel good. Feel great,” he told reporters Thursday. “It’s just preseason, there’s no point in trying to push anything right now. We play Sept. 8, so that’s all you really get ready for.”

Beckham and Baker have yet to get any live reps in against players other than their teammates, but neither seem too worried about it. They’re working on their chemistry away from the field and know it will come on it.

“We talk every day,” Beckham said. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.

“So it’s not something I’m worried about. It’s two competitive, fiery people, just the way that he is, I don’t want to let him down. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there and, as I’ve seen already, he’s going to deliver that ball.”

The Browns continue their preseason next week against Buccaneers on Aug. 23. The third game of the exhibition slate is usually seen as a dress rehearsal, so maybe Beckham will get his first taste of action.

