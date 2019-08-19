Odell Beckham Keeps Raising the Bar With His Catches [WATCH]

Simple one-handed catches are old news for Odell Beckham Jr. it seems.

The latest and greatest thing the Cleveland Browns star pass-catcher is working on? One-handed between-the-legs snags.

Beckham showed off his new, jaw-dropping trick at practice on Monday.

Beckham was one of the NFL’s fastest rising stars when he made “The Catch” in 2015, which turned him into an icon. However, the Browns big star wants more than individual glory, which he disclosed in an interview with GQ.

“The Catch was cool. It was legendary, in a sense. But legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship. And I have to go back to this comment because I said something recently about being the Patriots: Who does not get into this game to be 11-and-5 or 12-and-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl? What else would you do this for?

Odell Beckham Injury Update With Browns

Beckham hasn’t played in either of the Browns preseason games and has been limited in practice, sitting out the team drills during Cleveland’s joint practices with the Colts. It’s been reported that he’s dealing with a hip issue, although the details are unclear.

However, Beckham has said it’s nothing to worry about.

“I’ve been in this position before, headlines get made and there’s just so much good stuff going on with this team, so many players who are out here practicing and they are competing and it’s enjoyable for me to be able to be out there with them and be able to sit there and watch and learn the plays and see these guys compete. So for me, it’s like I don’t want to focus so much on me. I’m good.”

Injury Not Limiting Chemistry Between Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield

While Beckham has missed some chances to get on the field and build chemistry with his new quarterback Baker Mayfield, the duo hasn’t sounded too concerned about it.

“We have the next-man-up mentality,’’ Mayfield told Cleveland.com. “Obviously, he’s going to be ready to go when it’s time to play. Him sitting out and doing some of these things mentally is him getting used to the offense and seeing different things and hearing us communicating it. So when he comes out there, he can be full speed and know exactly what to do. But it’s great for those other guys to get out there and get a chance to see the change of pace. The more guys that are ready to play with that first group the better.”

Beckham backed that up, saying that he and Mayfield speak almost every day to get on the same page mentally.

“We talk every day,” Beckham told reporters. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.”

