Aaron Rodgers & Matt LaFleur Isn’t ‘Going to Work’ Says Greg Jennings

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have worked publicly to tamp down the rumors that their player-coach relationship is already on the rocks. However, a former teammate of Rodgers’ is already predicting that the partnership is just not going to work out.

Greg Jennings, a Packers receiver from 2006-12, went on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” to talk about the inflexibility of his former quarterback.

“In order for a relationship to progress, there has to be a level of agreement or consensus that you come to,” Jennings said. “I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is going to be the one that conforms enough eventually over time.

“Who Aaron Rodgers is one who likes to have control and the reigns in his hands. He’s proven when he has more control & say over the offense, it operates more fluidly & his stats don’t lie.”

"I don't think the relationship is going to work. I don't think Rodgers is going to conform enough. … He likes to have control & the reigns in his hands. He's proven when he has more control & say over the offense, it operates more fluidly & his stats don't lie." —@GregJennings pic.twitter.com/i3MO1JG1ju — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 12, 2019

A lot of the rumored discord started with reports that Rodgers didn’t like how LaFleur handled special teams practices. Rodgers said via ProFootballTalk:

“I don’t think doing live special teams drills is very smart. I think the [NFL]PA is going to look at that, for sure. The kickoff especially is one of the most dangerous plays in football, and that’s why they’ve tweaked different things over the years. Close to a live kickoff drill I don’t think is best use of a [joint] practice.”

Soon after, NBC Sports’ Peter King asked LaFleur about what it’s like to be the quarterback’s boss. The new head coach cringed and redirected the question.

“Ha! I don’t, to be honest with you, really look at it like that,” LaFleur said, sitting on a bench in the shade at the Packers practice field. “From a play-caller’s mentality, I’ve always viewed that relationship as more of a partnership, because he plays the toughest position in all of sports, and you want to always be sure he’s comfortable with all that’s going on. I know if he’s confident with what’s going on, the 10 guys in the huddle are going to be comfortable with what’s going on.”

Rodgers & LaFleur Are Tamping Down the Disagreements Through the Media

Rodgers told The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman that the reports about his souring relationship with LaFleur were “fake news.”

“That’s the media cycle these days,” Rodgers said. “Unfortunately the media, other than obviously yourself, there’s a lack of integrity.”

After 13 seasons working with former head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2010, an adjustment period was expected for Rodgers and whomever Green Bay hired. On LaFleur’s side, he’s worked to diffuse the situation through the media, particularly about Rodger’s disagreements about how to conduct training camp.

“The one thing I will comment on that I thought he was dead right on, was when you look at the kickoff (drill),” he told Madison.com. “(The Texans) ramped up their intensity level and we didn’t match it — and it looked a little like we got it taken to us a little bit. That’s something that, moving forward, I probably wouldn’t do again, those full cover kickoff drills.”

The Packers topped the Texans 28-26 in the preseason opener, but saw top returner Trevon Davis leave the game with a stinger. Whether or not that serves as a permanent lesson for LaFleur has yet to be seen, but both parties are saying the right thing.

As Jennings said, Rodgers isn’t going to budge on what he does. LaFleur as a first-year head coach may be doing just that as an act of appeasement to his best player.