Packers Receiver J’Mon Moore Cited in Car Crash [WATCH]

A need for speed on the practice field for J’Mon Moore apparently translated off the field early Friday night after the Green Bay Packers wide receiver was cited for his role in a highway collision during heavy rainfall that left two vehicles damaged.

Citing police reports, the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Tuesday reported that Moore was cited for driving too fast for conditions when his 2018 Mercedes Benz LL spun out of the westbound lanes, crossing the grass median and colliding with an eastbound 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Moore was not hurt and posted an Instagram video from what appeared to be the scene of the accident that has since been deleted from his account.

“Nothing But God That I’m Still Here,” Moore captioned the video, which since-deleted photos also accompanied.

Moore, who police reports said was not injured, could be fined between $40 and $300 for his citation. The reports did not say how fast he was driving.

The driver of the truck, though, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Tuesday that the crash left him needing medical attention and with injuries that “hurt like hell.” The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department confirmed the driver, Clement Kelly, 62, of Keshena, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Kelly also told the Press-Gazette he planned on seeing a doctor Thursday to learn the extent of his injuries.

Moore practiced with the team Tuesday before the Packers departed for Winnipeg to take on the Oakland Raiders in their third exhibition game of the NFL preseason.

Uphill Battle

The second-year Moore has been fighting for a spot in a contested field of wide receivers this training camp, and the battle has not been going in his favor.

After having a rough history with dropped balls, Moore dropped two good passes in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, including one that likely would have gone for a touchdown. He went 18 offensive reps against the Ravens without a single target, while others contending for his place on the 53-man roster continued to shine brightly.

Assuming the Packers keep seven wide receivers — while also assuming that four of them will be shoe-ins Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow — there are five genuine contenders for those final three spots. Moore is among them, but he is falling below the likes of Darrius Shepherd, Equanimeous St. Brown and Allen Lazard.

Shepherd, who caught his second preseason touchdown last Thursday in Baltimore, right now is the leading contender and is one strong game against the Raiders away from likely solidifying his place as the fifth receiver in the corps. Lazard, too, could improve his camp stock with a steady follow-up to his three-catch, 63-yard night against the Ravens.

The return of Trevor Davis to practice Sunday also could hurt Moore’s odds of making the final roster cut, as he is finally past the stinger that had held him out of training camp since he took a hard special-teams hit during the first joint practice with the Texans on Aug. 5. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, for one, is excited to see him out on the game field.

With such a crowded receiver group — and now his off-the-field trouble — Moore could be staring down at his final week in Green Bay when the team returns from Canada.

