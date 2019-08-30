Packers Rookie Makes Roster Case With Must-See Pick-Six [WATCH]

Depth concerns at inside linebacker and a notable preseason likely already had Ty Summers secured for a spot on the Green Bay Packers‘ 53-man roster, but that didn’t mean the 23-year-old rookie out of TCU was planning to hold back in his final night of exhibitions.

During the second half of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field, Summers was the benefactor of good pressure from fellow linebacker Markus Jones against KC quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

With Shurmur getting hit as he threw, Summers reacted and snapped the floater out of the air before turning up the field with his Packers blockers for a 74-yard interception return.

Ty Summers to the 🏠! #️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ was moving on this 74 yard pick-6 🔥pic.twitter.com/dFyDiaPZNj — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) August 30, 2019

“I had the easy job,” Summer told reporters in Thursday’s postgame, immediately crediting Jones for disrupting the pass. “He did all the work. I just started covering my dude and it happened to go there.

“I literally talked about this morning to a couple of guys, I was sitting with Rashan (Gary) and Olive (Sagapolu), I was like, ‘You know how cool it would be to just have an opportunity to do a Lambeau Leap?’ I was like if I could do that, however how long or short my time is in Green Bay, I would love to have that opportunity and sure enough it come fruition.”

Awaiting Roster Decisions

Summers will have his phone turned all the way up in the time leading up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline for roster cuts.

“I’ve got my fiance, her parents and my dad in town, so I’m going to try not to think about it at all,” Summers said. “Keep myself busy, phone turned all the way up and see what happens.”

Summers has some self-acknowledged missed tackles across his preseason action, but his development in the role as a rookie has outshined second-year challenge James Crawford, a University of Illinois product who led the team with eight tackles against the Chiefs but otherwise has yet to make a convincing case as more than a special teams asset.

As for Summers’ case, the pick-six doesn’t hurt, but he has done a number of good things throughout the four exhibition games. Twice he has led the Packers in tackles — against Houston and Oakland — with 10 total in each contest, while Thursday night saw him rack up a third-most five tackles.

“I feel like there were a lot of things I could have done differently,” Summers said. “Normally I found myself around the ball a lot more and so tonight for some reason it just wasn’t the case. And I don’t know if it was something I was doing differently or if it was just way they were running their offensive scheme, so I’m going to try to figure it out and fix it, that way I can get around the ball a little bit more.”

The Packers’ inside linebacker group could use an additional jolt with losing two spark plugs in Oren Burks and Curtis Bolton. Burks will be back — fortunately — after several weeks of recovery stretching into the regular season, but the timing of Bolton’s could come at the cost of his roster spot for a team that needs pieces now that are ready to play.

One way or another, that picture will have come together in its first iteration in less than a day as the Packers weigh all of their options.

