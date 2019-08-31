Packers Cut Tracker: Road Ends for Former 4th-Round WR

A quick rush of roster cuts came quickly Friday for the Green Bay Packers, with more than a dozen set loose on the day before Saturday’s cutdown deadline for their 53-man roster.

Names like wide receiver Teo Redding and fullback Malcolm Johnson were among Friday’s highlights, as each possessed promise early in training camp. The same could be said about one of Saturday’s bigger cuts, wide receiver J’Mon Moore.

#Packers are releasing J'Mon Moore, per source. Tough camp for the former fourth-round WR. He seemed to know the writing was on the wall late Thursday night. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 31, 2019

A fourth-round pick out of Mizzou in 2018, Moore was poised to fill a receiving need for the Packers entering his rookie season. His chances to make an impact were particularly strong in light of the team’s decision to release veteran Jordy Nelson.

But the former All-SEC receiver was near-nonexistent during 12 games last season, catching two of his three targets but failing to garner much trust in the system after routine drops in practices. The same pattern of dropped passes followed him into 2019’s training camp, casting doubt on his long-term future in Green Bay.

Active First Day of Cuts

Names trickled out all day long, starting with Redding and fellow wide receiver Malik Taylor, linebacker Brady Sheldon, and offensive linemen Anthony Coyle and Gerhard de Beer, whose objectively cool name wasn’t enough to threaten for a roster spot.

Unfortunately, the Packers have released me today. I am grateful for the opportunity that this incredible organization gave me. The fan base is unmatched and I look forward to what the future holds. #KeepBelieving — Gerhard de Beer (@debeer67) August 30, 2019

Other victims of the first day’s cutdown included several cornerbacks — Jocquez Kalili, Jackson Porter and Nydair Rouse — as well as fullback Tommy Bohannon, tight end Pharoah Mckever, safety Tray Matthews, linebacker James Folston, defensive lineman Deon Simon and offensive lineman Dejoin Allen.

Allen’s story is a rather interesting one after he signed with the Packers on Thursday, played eight snaps at tackle and was released Friday.

The former Bears lineman, though, at least has a good sense of humor about his remarkably short stay in Green Bay.

🤣🤣 — Dejon Allen (@1DejonAllen) August 30, 2019

Saturday’s Damage

Apart from Moore, kicker Sam Ficken was another buzz-worthy name from training camp who found himself on the out Saturday afternoon.

So, too, did veteran linemen James Looney — a 2018 draft pick, like Moore — and Justin McCray, who were vying for spots on the defensive and offensive lines, respectively.

With McCray, he has played every position on the offensive line with regular-season reps at both guard and tackle slots while working this preseason at center, which is versatility that should land him another roster spot around the league.

The Packers are releasing versatile O-lineman Justin McCray, a source told ESPN. McCray has played in 25 games (13 starts) over the last 2 seasons. Tough spot for McCray, who was forced to play all 55 snaps in Thursday's preseason finale only to get let… https://t.co/RO4MdPMoBA — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2019

As for Looney, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported via sources the Packers are planning to add him to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Fans were quick to voice their support for the veteran linemen after the Packers released them Saturday, with some flashing back to their time with Looney and McCray on bikes.

It's a sad day for our family. @64jdm & @looneytunes561 are not only good football players they are also good people. We wish they were still part of the #Packers. #CutDownDaySucks #GoPackGo https://t.co/TXsI10w5ym pic.twitter.com/HhqsPFP6Qe — Brian Lukaszewicz (@BLuke70) August 31, 2019

