Packers Safety Raven Greene Visits in Baltimore With 6-Year-Old Fan Fighting Leukemia

Raven Greene will spend Thursday night roaming the field at M&T Bank Stadium seeking to shut down any Baltimore Raven that drifts his way in the secondary. But after landing in the city Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers safety first took some time to make a visit to a friend in the area.

@packers Mr. Raven Greene is truly a class act. He spent a little of his free time in Baltimore having dinner with our little Leukemia Warrior Cooper after his hospital day. Making a difference off the field too! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9YjVzBtvmF — Kristy Trueblood (@katrueblood182) August 15, 2019

Meet 6-year-old Cooper Trueblood, who was diagnosed with childhood leukemia on August 18, 2018, and also happens to be a massive sports fan, according to his family’s blog ‘Super Hero Cooper.’ More specifically, Cooper is a huge fan of the JMU Dukes, with whom Greene was an FCS champion in 2016.

The story began, according to one of the posts titled “Cheese Head,” when Cooper and his family visited the JMU football team and former head coach Mike Houston — now at East Carolina — gave him a No. 5 Duke jersey, which happened to be the number Greene wore before he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Kristy Trueblood, Cooper’s mom, wrote in the post she messaged Greene to tell him how proud they were to have a piece of his JMU legacy and in return received a big Packers-sized Christmas surprise delivered to their Maryland home.

Was fortunate enough to have received this first picture a few weeks ago and figured it was only right to get Cooper some updated gear! Read more about him and his journey here: https://t.co/xbIScx4L3B pic.twitter.com/0W8MSMRG7q — Raven Greene (@RaayGreene) December 1, 2018

The box of swag included Greene’s signed pro Packers jersey to complete his set as well as a signed mini helmet and, of course, a Cheesehead hat — because what Packers gift box would be complete without the badge of Green Bay fandom? Kristy mentions in that post that cheese also happens to be one of Cooper’s “favorite things in life.”

As great as the story would be if it ended there, Greene made a point of visiting and spending hours with Cooper and his family on his trip to Baltimore on Wednesday, according to his Twitter post. He also got the chance to add his signature to his old No. 5 in Cooper’s collection.

I was finally able to meet Cooper and his family tonight. I got to sign his JMU jersey and spend a few hours with them in Baltimore before the game tomorrow. Thanks for the gifts! pic.twitter.com/WNM9UWn0iO — Raven Greene (@RaayGreene) August 15, 2019

Earlier Thursday, Greene also retweeted Kristy’s picture of Greene and Cooper with the words “See you guys at the game! #SuperCooper.” The Packers will kick off their second preseason game against the Ravens at 6:30 p.m. in Baltimore.

Friends stick together, it would seem.

