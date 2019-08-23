Packers Won’t Play Starters vs. Raiders Amid Field Concerns

A complete look at the starters for the Green Bay Packers will have to wait another week.

According to reports on the Packers TV broadcast, head coach Matt LaFleur will not play his starters during Thursday night’s third exhibition game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg after questions about the playing field’s conditions were raised in the pregame.

While a decision on whether Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play Thursday night had not been made when the game was altered, Green Bay lead rusher Aaron Jones was due to make his preseason debut after nursing hamstring tightness and slowly working back into the training camp action over the past week.

Concerns over the turf in each end zone also resulted in officials deciding to use a shortened field for Thursday night’s game, as both Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and President/CEO Mark Murphy were on the field in the pregame mulling the decision.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and CEO/President Mark Murphy are now looking at the patchwork with a referee. Again, I had been told there was talk of using a shortened field because of the concern of that turf in each endzone. #GBvsOAK #Packers #Raiders #nflcanada pic.twitter.com/LqxgvTOvdX — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 22, 2019

The Packers shortly after released a list of 33 players, including both Rodgers and Jones, who would not be suited up against the Raiders. Running back Jamaal Williams and wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were also among notable offensive players being held out of the contest — though, wideout Geronimo Allison is still slated to play.

