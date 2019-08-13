Packers Waive CB Jones After Failed Physical

Well, that was a short stay for Derrick Jones in Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers waived the former New York Jets cornerback just two days after signing him after he failed a physical. That leaves the Packers, now at 89 players, with one more roster spot to fill after Monday’s signing of fullback Tommy Bohanon.

The Packers have waived CB Derrick Jones, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets on Sunday, because of a failed physical, per a source. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 13, 2019

Jones, a third-year pro, is now looking for his third team in less than four days after the Jets released him Saturday. He had given up a long catch against the New York Giants in a preseason-opening loss and notched just three tackles last season for the Jets.

Considering Jones now represents one fewer defender, chances are good the Packers will seek out another defensive player, either another cornerback or inside linebacker — where most attention is needed with Oren Burks’ status still uncertain for the future.

Trouble On The Inside

Even with three linebackers currently vying for a starting role, it never hurts to add to the competition. Another suitable option in the mix would also be safer for the Packers while they assess how much time they’ll have to spend without would-be starter Burks.

The Packers could also replace a cornerback with another cornerback, challenging early shiners such as Ka’Dar Hollman and Chandon Sullivan, but it might have less practical use with Burks’ situation developing day by day.

Can seriously argue that nobody’s made more big plays throughout training camp / preseason than Chandon Sullivan. https://t.co/U4jcRzpk64 — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) August 11, 2019

Based on the moves made so far this training camp, though, the Packers are more than likely seeking another body to fill out in a thin position than genuinely rather than adding someone they expect will become a key contributor. Not that any pick-up wouldn’t have the opportunity to stick around, but the battle is majorly slanted uphill when others guys have developed a rapport.

Jones wasn’t the first to come and go this preseason for the Packers, as former Auburn and Jacksonville Jaguar running back Corey Grant was added July 26 and released again on Aug. 8 after rushers such as Dexter Williams, Danny Vitale and Malcolm Johnson outperformed him.

