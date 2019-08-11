Patrick Reed Career Earnings & PGA Titles After Northern Trust Win

Despite some shaky moments on the front-9, Patrick Reed was able to secure his seventh PGA Tour victory with a 16-under par at The Northern Trust Sunday in New Jersey. He balanced a trio of bogeys with three birdies before crawling into the lead with a birdie on the 14th hole.

He beat out the likes of Abraham Ancer, Jon Rahm and a surging Harold Varner III for the $1.665 million prize. This was based on a purse of $9.15 million per Golf News Net. Reed added onto his hefty $25,458,883 of career earnings with the victory.

This victory places him within the top-50 on the all-time PGA Money List. He trailed the likes of Gary Woodland, Pat Perez and Jimmy Walker by less than a million before this weekend.

He also netted the humble sum of $5,125 on the Korn Ferry Tour back in 2011 when he was working to earn his PGA Tour card.

His win at The Northern Trust is his first since his breakthrough at The Masters last year. That still stands as his only major victory in his career, as well as his biggest single paycheck to date ($1.98 million).

These are the payouts from his other tour wins:

2013 Wyndham Championship ($954,000)

Wyndham Championship ($954,000) 2014 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, Humana Challenge ( $1.53 million)

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, Humana Challenge ( 2015 Hyundai Tournament of Champions ($1.14 million)

Hyundai Tournament of Champions ($1.14 million) 2016 The Barclays ($1.53 million)

Patrick Reed’s Issues with Family

Patrick Reed’s complicated family life: Reed's estranged family endures a complex mix of emotions https://t.co/Qut0cpShts via @golf_com — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 9, 2018

On one hand, Reed has had a wonderful relationship with his extended family. Both his wife and his brother-in-law have acted as his caddies. He also appears to be a loving father to two children: a daughter named Windsor-Wells and a son named Barrett Benjamin.

On the other hand, his view of his immediate family is much less cordial. A 2015 Golf.com article detailed the tension between the Patrick and his wife and his parents Bill and Jeannette. They live in Augusta along with his sister Hannah and were not invited to his wedding in 2012.

According to Golf.com, Jeannette believes the issues stem from their assertion that Patrick was too young to get married. Golf.com described their relationship including Patrick’s parents being escorted out of a PGA tournament.

When Patrick made his Masters debut a few months later, they were not inside the gates of Augusta National. They’ve had no contact with their son since he got married, despite repeatedly emailing him and reaching out through intermediaries. A friend of Bill and Jeannette’s had extra tickets to the 2014 U.S. Open, so with some trepidation, they went to Pinehurst No. 2 and followed Patrick throughout the second round. Justine was also in the gallery, but no words were exchanged. Walking up the 18th hole, Bill, Jeannette and Hannah were surrounded by police officers. They ultimately were escorted off the grounds and had their tournament badges confiscated by a USGA official who, according to Jeannette, said he was acting on Justine’s wishes. (Patrick and Justine declined to comment on any aspect of their relationship with his parents.)

In a Facebook post obtained by The Sun, Justine painted a very different picture of Patrick’s parents.

“His parents verbally and physically abused him for most of his life, abused alcohol, and would get in fist fights with him in the parking lots after bad rounds,” Justine noted in a lengthy Facebook post.

His family is still attempting to reach out to him. According to Golf.com, his attitude has not changed, as he feared they would show up to his Masters performance this past April.

There are no signs that Reed and his biological family met or attempted any sort of reconciliation.