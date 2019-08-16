NFL Decides Fate of Patriots WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowl and current New England Patriots wide receiver is being reinstated back into the NFL. For those that don’t remember, the 28-year-old had faced an indefinite ban for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy late in the 2018 season.

Josh Gordon was suspended Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, missing the Patriots' final two regular-season games and all three playoff games. But now, he’s back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2019

In 11 games with New England last season, the 6-foot-3 receiver caught 40 passes for 720 yards, three touchdowns and a team-leading 18.0 yards per reception. He sat out the team’s final three regular season games along with their postseason run to the Super Bowl due to the NFL’s ban.

The dynamic receiver has struggled with off-the-field issues during the duration of his NFL career, appearing in just 22 games since the start of the 2014 season. He caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone Pro Bowl season with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

Gordon’s return means that the Patriots’ offense will receive the boost that they need. New England lost two of their top receivers in Rob Gronkowsi (retirement) and Chris Hogan (Carolina Panthers) while Julian Edelman remains on the physically unable to perform list due to a thumb injury.

In other words, Tom Brady will be more than happy to have one of his favorite receivers back in the fold for 2019.